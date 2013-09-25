Latest Study : Global 3D Printing Markets: Hope, Hype and Strategies

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- 3D Printing Markets: Hope, Hype and Strategies



This report pinpoints where the real opportunities will be found in the emerging 3D printing sector. Readers of the report will find an application-by-application assessment of the opportunities for 3D printing including comprehensive and granular ten-year forecasts of hardware, software and services.



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The report also contains detailed profiles of leading firms to watch in the 3D printing space with SmarTech’s assessment of their strategies and business models. The report also analyzes where there are gaps in the market that could be filled by start-ups and how established “rust belt” manufacturers are likely to react to the rise of 3D Printing.



The objective of this report is to provide essential input to senior executives making marketing, business development and investment decisions in the rapidly evolving 3D printing business:



- 3D printer and scanner firms will better understand which applications represent true opportunities and which are just hype. Furthermore, where this report identifies new sources of business revenue it also provides guidance on market evolution and timing

- CAD firms, software companies and service bureau will gain insight into where they can seek new addressable markets in the 3D printing space and how they should develop their business models over next decade

- Potential end users of 3D printing throughout industry will increase their knowledge of where 3D printing is expected to advance revolutionary change and where it is expected to be merely a useful tool. In addition, they will come to understand the capabilities of state-of-the-art 3D printing and how those capabilities will increase over the coming decade.



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This report provides a roadmap for 3D printing technology that will be invaluable to product managers of all kinds and its scope extends to all serious applications and end user sectors that have been proposed for 3D printing to date.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Chapter 1: Business Strategies for the 3D Printing Industry

1.1 Is 3D Printing Really a Disruptive Technology?

1.2 Successful Strategies for 3D Printer Companies

1.3 Emerging Software Strategies for the 3D Printing Industry

1.4 3D Printing Service Bureau Strategies

1.5 Key R&D Trends in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

1.5.1 Consortium Organizations

1.5.2 Academic and Government R&D

1.5.3 Technology Roadmap

1.6 Current and Future Financing Patterns for 3D Printing Businesses

1.6.1 Traditional Sources of Finance: Venture Capitalists and Investment Banks

1.6.2 Role of Strategic Investments

1.6.2 Will Crowdsourcing Play a Role in the Future of 3D Printing

1.7 Supply Chain/Marketing Channel Evolution for the 3D Printing Industry

1.7.1 3D Printing Clusters and Clouds

1.7.2 3D Printing’s Potential Disruption of Existing Supply Chains

1.8 3D Printing: A Threat to the Traditional Machine Tool Industry

1.9 Materials Strategies and Evolution for 3D Printing

1.9.1 Novel Plastics and Metals

1.9.2 Composites

1.9.3 Ceramics

1.10 Intellectual Property as a Factor in 3D Printing

1.10 Ten Firms That Will Shape the Future 3D Printing Business

1.11 Major Barriers to Adoption for 3D Printing

1.12 Key Points Made in this Section



Chapter 2: Revenue Generation: Emerging and Established Markets for 3D Printing

2.1 Generic Advantages and Disadvantages of 3D Printing Manufacturing

2.2 Future Evolution of 3D Printing: Home Brew to Small-Scale Manufacturing

2.2.1 The “Maker” Movement and the Firms that Supply It

2.2.2 Homebrew/Small-Scale Manufacturing: Current and Future Printer Needs

2.2.3 Growing Use of Additive Manufacturing in Less Developed Nations

2.2.4 Ten-Year Forecasts of Revenues from Home Brew/Small-Scale 3D Printing

2.3 Rapid Prototyping and Rapid Manufacturing

2.3.1 Printers for Rapid Prototyping/Rapid Manufacturing: Suppliers and Products

2.3.2 Rapid Prototyping and 3D Printing

2.3.3 Rapid Manufacturing of Spares and Replacements

2.3.4 3D Printing and Die Making

2.3.5 Ten-Year Forecasts of Revenues from Rapid Prototyping/Rapid Manufacturing

2.4 General Industrial Applications for 3D Printing

2.4.1 Aerospace

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Building and Household Products

2.4.4 Furniture

2.4.5 Clothing and Footwear

2.4.6 Consumer Electronics

2.4.7 Toys and Dolls

2.4.8 Jewelry, Art and Musical Instruments

2.4.8 Other

2.4.9 Ten-Year Forecasts of Revenues from General Industrial Applications

2.5 3D Printing in the Food and Restaurant Industry

2.6 Medical and Dental Applications for 3D Printing

2.6.1 Special Materials for Medical and Dental Applications

2.6.2 Ten-Year Forecasts of Revenues from Medical, Dental and Pharma

2.7 Educational Applications for 3D Printing

2.8 Architecture and Design

2.9 3D Printing for Military and Police Applications

2.9.1 Ten-Year Forecasts of Revenues from Military and Police Applications for 3D Printing

2.10 Emerging and Future Applications

2.10.1 How Far Can We Take 3D Printing: The Myth of the Printed Remote

2.11 Key Points Made in this Section



Chapter 3: 3D Printers: Technology and Product Evolution

3.1 Industrial-scale 3D Printers

3.1.1 Core Technologies and Future Product Evolution

3.1.2 Key Suppliers and Products

3.2 3D Printers for “Makers” and Hobbyists

3.2.1 Core Technologies and Future Product Evolution

3.2.2 The Future of Open Source in 3D Printing

3.2.3 Key Suppliers and Products

3.3 3D Printers for the Home

3.3.1 Core Technologies and Future Product Evolution

3.3.2 Key Suppliers and Products

3.4 Specialist 3D Printers for Medical and Educational Applications

3.5 3D Scanners and Scanning Technology

3.6 3D Printer/Additive Printing Equipment Pricing Trends

3.7 Ten-Year Forecasts of Revenues from 3D Printers and Scanners

3.8 Key Points Made in this Section



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Chapter 4: Software and Services Opportunities in 3D Printing

4.1 Evolution of 3D Printing File Formats

4.2 3D Printing and Scanning Service Bureaus

4.2.1 Entry of large firms into the 3D Service Bureau Business

4.2 3D Design and Modeling Software

4.2.1 Solid Modeling CAD

4.2.2 3D Computer Graphics

4.2.3 Scanning Software

4.3 Ten-Year Forecasts of Revenues from 3D Printers and Scanners

4.4 Key Points Made in this Section



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