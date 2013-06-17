Latest Study: Global ATM Market Report- 2013 Edition

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Over the past years, automated teller machines (ATMs) have become a commonly accepted way to carry out varying transactions including withdrawal of cash, account deposits, balance updates, bill payments and bookings. The highest growth in the number of ATMs being installed has been recorded in Asia Pacific region driven by factors such as more cash in circulation, lower cost of ATM hardware, aggressive deployment of new technologies and desire for self-service. Countries like China, India and Indonesia offer a huge opportunity for ATM market as these are considered as cash growing markets with expanding middle class. Other regions like Middle East & Africa, Central and Eastern Europe also witnessed a moderate growth except North America that contracted in 2011. In developed markets like North America, Western Europe and Australia/New Zealand, growth will be driven by demand for replacement units.



ATM industry is characterized by rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards, frequent new product introductions, price and cost reductions, and increasingly greater commoditization of products, making differentiation difficult. ATM manufacturers are constantly required to develop and introduce new solutions in the competitive, rapidly changing environment.



The report analyzes the global ATM market and also provides detailed information regarding the key regional markets like Europe, the US, China, India, and Australia. The report discusses the various trends and drivers of the ATM market. The three top players operating in this market are NCR Corporation, Diebold Inc. and Wincor Nixdorf, which have been profiled with a discussion of their key strategies for growth.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between independent variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



