Latest Study: GLOBAL NANOTECHNOLOGY and NANOMATERIALS INDUSTRY - Stage of Development, Global Activity ,Share,Size,Analysis and Market Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Nanotechnology applications and nanomaterials are being applied across a raft of industries due to their outstanding magnetic, optical, catalytic and electronic properties. There are already established market for nanomaterials including titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, silicon oxide nanopowders and carbon nanotubes, nanofibers, nanosilver, nanoclays, quantum dots and nanoporous materials driven by demand from applications in filtration, electronics, cosmetics, energy, medicine, chemicals, coatings and catalysts. Recent breakthroughs have heralded new market opportunities in graphene and nanocellulose. This new 502-page report from Future Market, Inc., the world's leading provider of nanotechnology and nanomaterials information and publisher of Nanotech Magazine, provides a comprehensive insight into all aspects of the market for these materials.



WHAT DOES THE REPORT INCLUDE?



- Comprehensive data and forecasts for the global nanotechnology and nanomaterials market to 2019. Nanomaterials covered include aluminium oxide nanopowders, antimony tin, bismuth oxide, carbon nanotubes, cerium oxide, cobalt oxide, fullerenes and POSS, graphene, graphyne, graphdiyne, graphane, indium, iron oxide, magnesium oxide, manganese oxide, molybdenum disulphide, nanocellulose, nanoclays, nanofibers, nanosilver, nickel oxide, nano-precipitated calcium carbonate, nanoporous materials, quantum dots, silicone, silicon oxide, titanium dioxide, yttrium oxide, zinc oxide and zirconium oxide

- Technology roadmaps/commercialization timelines to 2020, by nanomaterials and by market

- Financial estimates for the markets nanotechnology and nanomaterials will impact including aerospace and aviation, automotive, civil engineering and construction, exterior protection, communications, hygiene, cleaning and sanitary, electronics and semiconductors, energy, environment, food, agricultural, beverage, marine, medical and life sciences, military and defence, packaging, paper, personal care, plastics and rubber, printing, product security and anti-counterfeiting, sensors, sporting and consumer goods, textiles, tools and metals

- Latest global regulations for nanomaterials

- Toxicology

- Patent analysis

- Global government funding and programmes

- Nanomaterials market size by tons and by end user demand

- Over 300 tables and figures

- Over 1000 company and research centre profiles.



