Latest Study: Global Smart Pill Technology Market 2012-2016 to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9 Percent over the Period 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Smart Pill Technology market 2012-2016 to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing prevalence of gastro-intestinal (GI) disorders. The Global Smart Pill Technology market has also been witnessing the trend of growing popularity of dental tourism. However, limited availability of smart pill technology devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Smart Pill Technology market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA region, and the APAC region; it also covers the Global Smart Pill Technology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space Given Imaging Ltd., Novartis AG, Olympus Medical Corp., and, Philips Healthcare



Other vendors mentioned in the report Medimetrics, Medtronic Inc.,



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



