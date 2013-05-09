Latest Study: Load Cells Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The growth in market is driven by increasing competition due to rise in number of players both in international and domestic markets. The technological advancement made in the field of transducers, which have helped minimize the instrumental errors have further helped in boosting the growth. The load cells market (http://www.researchmoz.us/load-cells-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html) products is diversified, and varies depending on the technology and application of the devices. Companies making load cells are showing fluctuating but rising revenues, with majority of sales coming from electronic scales, which are in high demand.



The major opportunity for companies to support their growth lies in research and development for through product innovation and made-to-order devices, as market is experiencing demand for smarter and miniature versions of lead cells. Alternate, business strategies would require companies to develop and restructure their manufacturing process for optimal productivity with minimal operations cost. In all, success of any load cell market player would depend on its ability to provide custom-made products with efficient customer care and after sales service, all integrated with new product developments and technology innovation.



Some of the market players in this industry segment are Flintec Group AB, Sweden; PCB Piezotronics Inc., USA; Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co. Ltd. (ZEMIC), China; Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, Germany; Interface Inc., USA; Keli Electric Manufacturing (Ningbo) Co. Ltd., China; National Scale Technology, USA; Novatech Measurements Ltd., UK; Rice Lake Weighing Systems, USA; Thames Side Sensors Ltd., UK; Vishay Intertechnology Inc., USA; Honeywell Sensotec-Lebow, USA; Yamato Scale Co. Ltd., Japan; FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., USA and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



