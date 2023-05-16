NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global AI in Drug Discovery Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The AI in Drug Discovery market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. Some of the Major Key Players in This Report are IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Atomwise, Inc. (United States), Deep Genomics (Canada), Cloud Pharmaceuticals (United States), Insilico Medicine (United States), Benevolent AI (United Kingdom), Exscientia (United Kingdom).



Definition: Artificial intelligence for drug discovery is a technology that uses and different algorithms that value add in decision-making processes for drug discovery. The increasing cases of rare diseases and demand for personalized drugs are the major factor fueling the growth of the global Al for Drug Discovery marker.



Market Opportunities:

Huge Investments in Research & Developments

Implementation of AI reduces researches and development gap in the drug manufacturing process and help in the targeted manufacturing of the drugs.



Market Trends:

Research Applying AI to Drug Discovery is Accelerating

Data Sharing



Market Drivers:

Growing Number of Cross-Industry Collaborations and Partnerships



The Global AI in Drug Discovery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Immuno-oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Others), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Others), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Research Organizations, Academic & Government Institutes), Component (Software, Services)



Global AI in Drug Discovery market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the AI in Drug Discovery market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI in Drug Discovery

-To showcase the development of the AI in Drug Discovery market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI in Drug Discovery market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI in Drug Discovery

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI in Drug Discovery market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



AI in Drug Discovery Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of AI in Drug Discovery market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

AI in Drug Discovery Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

AI in Drug Discovery Market Production by Region AI in Drug Discovery Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in AI in Drug Discovery Market Report:

AI in Drug Discovery Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

AI in Drug Discovery Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on AI in Drug Discovery Market

AI in Drug Discovery Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2028)

AI in Drug Discovery Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2028)

AI in Drug Discovery Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

AI in Drug Discovery Market Analysis by Application {Immuno-oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Others}

AI in Drug Discovery Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI in Drug Discovery Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is AI in Drug Discovery market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for AI in Drug Discovery near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI in Drug Discovery market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



