Latest Study on China Polyether Monomer (MPEG/APEG/TPEG) Industry Report, 2013-2015 New Market Research Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- In the Chinese market, polyether monomers mainly include polyethylene glycol monomethyl ether (MPEG), allyl polyoxyethylene ether (APEG) and methyl alkenyl polyoxyethylene ether (TPEG). In the wake of enhanced R & D capabilities and technological progress, polyether monomers have been widely used in the construction industry, daily chemical, pharmaceutical manufacturing and other fields, in which the construction industry (mainly polycarboxylate water reducing agents) consumes the most polyether monomers. In 2012, Chinese polycarboxylate water reducing agents need 360,000-420,000 tons of polyether monomers.



Liaoning Oxiranchem, Kelong Fine Chemical, Zhejiang Huangma and Shanghai Taijie act as major suppliers of polyether monomers, occupying 60-70% market share in China polycarboxylate water reducing agent industry. Wherein, attracted by high gross margin, the latter three enterprises have longitudinally extended into the polycarboxylate water reducing agent market.



In 2007-2012, China's output of polycarboxylate water reducing agents grew at a CAGR of 40.9%. In 2012, the output and sales volume of polycarboxylate water reducing agents amounted to approximately 2.3 million tons, accounting for 38% of the total consumption of water reducing agents which tended to become leading products in the water reducing agent industry.



As of the end of 2012, there had been over 1,000 polycarboxylate water reducing agent production enterprises in China, but most of them were small-sized complex formulation enterprises, only 10 ones mastered systematic and mature polycarboxylate water reducing agent concentrate and pumping agent synthesis technology.



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In 2012, the combined capacity of polycarboxylate water reducing agents of top 10 enterprises totaled 2.197 million tons, and their combined sales volume hit 881,000 tons, equivalent to 38.3% of the total sales volume. Jiangsu Subote, Kelong Fine Chemical and Xiamen Academy of Building Research Group ranked top three, with the respective sales volume of 175,000 tons, 135,000 tons and 110,000 tons in 2012.



The report includes the following aspects:



Status quo, supply and demand, competition pattern and development trends of China polyether monomer industry;

Impact of supply, demand and prices of ethylene oxide, methanol, alkenyl alcohols, acrylic acid and other upstream materials on Chinese polyether monomer market;

Influence of polycarboxylate water reducing agent, surfactant and other downstream industries on Chinese polyether monomer market; operation and water reducing agent business of three Chinese polycarboxylate water reducing agent enterprises.

Operation and water reducing agent business of three foreign polyether monomer companies and six Chinese ones.



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1 Overview of Polyether Monomer

1.1 Classification and Application

1.2 Industry Chain



2 Overview of Polyether Monomer Development in China

2.1 Status Quo

2.2 Competition Pattern

2.3 Market Price

2.4 Forecast and Outlook



3 Influence of Polyether Monomer Upstream in China

3.1 Ethylene Oxide

3.1.1 Market Supply and Demand

3.1.2 Competition Pattern

3.1.3 Market Price

3.2 Methanol

3.2.1 Market Supply and Demand

3.2.2 Market Price

3.3 Acrylic Acid

3.4 Alkenyl Alcohol



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Related Report



1)Chinese Markets for Polyether Polyols



China's demand(http://www.researchmoz.us/chinese-markets-for-polyether-polyols-report.html) for polyether polyols has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



2) China Polyether Monomer 2011-2012



The polycarboxylate water(http://www.researchmoz.us/china-polyether-monomer-mpegapegtpeg-industry-report-2011-2012-report.html) reducer for construction industry serves as the most important home market for polyether monomer. In 2011, the demand for polyether monomer from polycarboxylate water reducer approximated 300,000 tons. Although the development of high-speed rail and real estate sectors has slowed down in recent two years, a great number of concrete projects in water conservancy, highway, bridge, rail transportation and airport construction are still steadily carried forward, and the State introduces relevant policies to support the development of polycarboxylate water reducer. Therefore, the market capacity of polycarboxylate water reducer (solid content of 20%) is expected to reach 4.65-6.10 million tons by 2015, when the demand for polyether monomer will surpass 600,000 tons.



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