Latest Study on Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- The shift to bandwidth heavy services ranging from voice and video to high-definition (HD) video on demand (VoD) is a clear indication of an increase in the burden on network infrastructure. In addition to this, security breaches on the network typically cost companies millions of dollars annually. These breaches not only affect the customers, but also service providers as post such security breaches, it is possible that the customers choose another provider that advertise higher security.



An increase in the degree of competition between the service providers translates to the need for them to be able to develop and deploy different and enhanced offerings in order to stay ahead. Service providers need to be able to deal with the explosive demand for bandwidth, traffic management as well as application and network security. Being able to provide a high level of quality of experience (QoE) while ensuring new revenue models, is what will set the service providers apart. In order to be able to achieve the aforementioned tasks, service providers turn to deep packet inspection (DPI). DPI is a surveillance technology that enables Internet service providers (ISPs) to monitor, record and take informed decisions based on the content of data packets in real time.



This report categorizes the global DPI market on the basis of the product types, end user segments and geographies. The products include standalone and integrated DPI products. The end user segments included in this report include Government, ISPs, Enterprises, Education and Others. The global DPI market has also been analyzed on the basis of key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The major players in the global DPI market include Sandvine Incorporated, Procera Networks, Inc., Allot Communications, Bivio Networks, Inc., Cisco, Qosmos, to name a few.



Deep Packet Inspection Market by type



Standalone DPI

Integrated DPI



Deep Packet Inspection Market by End User applications



Government

ISPs

Enterprises

Education

Others



Deep Packet Inspection Market by Geography



North America

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Rest of World (ROW)



