Latest Study on Global and China Forklift Industry Report, 2013 Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- In 2012, the economy of China entered a stage for transition. As a result, the forklift industry failed to sustain the growth momentum in the preceding two years, with the annual sales volume decreasing by 8.0% year-on-year to 288,662 sets.



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In H1 2013, China’s forklift sales volume hit 165,366 sets, up 8.3% compared with that in 2012. The estimation shows that China forklift market will see continuing slow growth in the second half year with the targeted sales volume all the year round picking up to the level of 2011.



Among forklift products, electric forklifts have witnessed an impressive surge in terms of market occupancy, thanks to the call for energy saving and emission reduction. In 2012, the market share of electric forklift was 27.7%, up 1.2 percentage points over the preceding year and up 7.2 percentage points over 2005. In the future, China electric forklift industry is expected to sustain buoyant development, contributing to: a) comparing to Europe’s 75% and US’ 60%, China electric forklift occupies relatively small market share; b) China has mastered advanced electric forklift technologies.



When it comes to industrial players, China forklift market has grouped into several camps. The first camp refers to two leading forklift giants, i.e., Anhui Forklift Truck Group and Hangcha Group Co.,Ltd. with their sales volume in 2012 holding a share of 46.8%, up 2.4 percentage points over the previous year.



The second refers to large engineering machinery enterprises including Xiamen XGMA Machinery Co.,Ltd., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd, Lonking (Shanghai) Forklift Co., Ltd., Shandong Shantui Machinery Co., Ltd. and Sunward Equipment Group. In 2012, Lonking (Shanghai) Forklift Co., Ltd. and Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd joined the ranks of top 20 forklift companies worldwide.



The third camp refers to foreign brands including Toyota Industrial Corp, Linde Group, Jungheinrich Group, Hyster, Mitsubish and NICHIYU. In 2012, Linde (dominated by top-grade products) and Baoli (targeting mid-and low-range products) under Kion Group collectively made up 7% market share in Chinese forklift market, taking the first place among the foreign brands.



In order to meet the robust demand for high-end forklifts in the whole Asian-Pacific market, especially the Chinese market, Jungheinrich Group built a new plant in China covering an area of 60,000 sq meters. On Aug.8, 2013, the new plant was formally open, specializing in the development and production of walking-type electric trucks, counterbalanced forklifts and reach forklifts.



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The fourth refers to newcomers such as Sino-American-Zhejiang Maximal Foklift Co.,Ltd., Zhejiang Goodsense Forklift, Chery, etc. In 2012, Sino-American-Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co.,Ltd. ascended to the one among the top three forklift enterprises by export, and joined the ranks of the top 20 players in global forklift industry for the first time.



1. Profile of Forklift

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Upstream & Downstream



2. Development of Forklift Industry Worldwide

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Order Intake

2.1.2 Sales Volume

2.2 Development in Main Countries

2.2.1 United States

2.2.2 Japan

2.3 Key Manufacturers



3 Forklift Market in China

3.1 Overview

3.2 Production

3.3 Sales

3.3.1 Sales Volume

3.3.2 Sales Volume Structure

3.4 Import & Export

3.4.1 Import

3.4.2 Export



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Related Report



1) Global and China Forklift Industry Report, 2012



Along with the strong(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-forklift-industry-report-2012-report.html) recovery of European and American forklift market and the steady growth of Asian forklift market in 2011, the global forklift industry hit another record high, with order quantity and sales volume attaining a YoY rise of 22.67% and 27.15% respectively. China is playing an increasingly prominent role in the global forklift market. Since it became the worlds first largest forklift sales market in 2009, China has been ranking No. 1 in sales volume of forklift which has constituted around a quarter of the global total.



2) Global and China Automotive Safety System Industry



The poor performance (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-automotive-safety-system-industry-report-2012-2013-report.html)of both EU and Chinese auto markets in 2012 dragged down the growth rate of global automotive industry. Automotive safety system market size in that year was approximately $22.365 billion, a slight increase of 1.2% over 2011. In 2013, automobile markets of China and the United States have done a superb job, thus offsetting the worse performance of the EU market, it is expected that the automotive safety system market in 2013 shows 3.3% growth. Meanwhile, as a large number of active automotive safety system products have come into use, the market size will be expanded to $25.628 billion in 2015.



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