Latest Study on Global and China Graphene Industry Report, 2012-2015 Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Featuring excellent mechanical, thermal, electrical and magnetic properties, graphene enjoys broad prospect of its application in such fields as high-performance electronic devices, composite materials, sensors and energy storage.



Thus far, the development of graphenes has been still at a R&D stage, yet worldwide mass production has not been realized. In 2012, the global graphene market size hit USD9 million, with the most robust demand for graphene from semiconductor electronics, energy (mainly referring to batteries) and composite material industries which stood at 27%, 20% and 13%, respectively.



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In spite of the small market scale presently, the global demand for graphene after commercial production will be enormous. Take semiconductor silicon for example, the worldwide demand approximates 2,500 tons per annum. Provided that one tenth of crystalline silicon will be substituted by graphenes to make high-end integrated circuit, the market capacity of graphenes will be at least RMB500 billion. In addition, graphenes can be also used to make lithium ion battery anode materials, which can significantly improve the battery performance. Worldwide, the annual demand for anode materials surpasses 30,000 tons and keeps a growth rate of 20% or more. Provided graphenes are used to make anode materials that were used for one tenth of lithium ion batteries, the demand will grow to over 3,000 tons.



China, with the largest graphite reserves in the world, is joining the ranks to actively conduct graphene R&D and industrialized layout. At present, China focuses more on the R&D of supercapacitor and graphene electrode. In particular, Chongqing Research Institute Chinese Academy of Sciences has succeeded in the preparation of 7-inch graphene flexible touch screens by making use of graphene electrode; Sichuan Jinlu Group, in collaboration with Institute of Metal Research Chinese Academy of Sciences, has finished the pilot test of 1.5-ton graphene production line.



Nanjing XFNano Material Tech produces several kilograms of graphenes daily, and its output of multilayer graphene hits 50kg/day; Morsh, taking advantage of the patent technologies possessed by Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology & Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, is expected to conduct trial production of its 300-ton graphene production line project as of late 2013. But its products will be actually graphene nanoplatelets rather than real graphenes.



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The report highlights the followings:



Preparations of graphenes and actual application results;

Theoretical demand, market scale and market segments of global graphene industry and R&D progress in major countries and regions;

Status quo, application, theoretical demand and market breakdown of China graphene industry;

Operation and graphene business of four leading graphene companies worldwide including Northern Graphite, CVD Material, Focus Graphite, and Lomiko Metals;

Operation and graphene business of nine leading graphene enterprises in China including Fangda Carbon New Material, Sichuan Jinlu Group, Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology, Nanjing XFNano Material Tech, The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Material, Changzhou Two-Dimension Carbon Materials, Jicang Nanotechnologoy, Tianjin Plannano Technology and Morsh.



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