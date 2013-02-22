Latest Study on Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Mobile Business Intelligence market to grow at a CAGR of 27.47 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The Global Mobile Business Intelligence market has also been witnessing the increasing usage of mobile business intelligence for sales activity. However, the incompatibility of mobile business intelligence applications with the mobile devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Buy a copy of this repoer: http://www.allmarketresearch.com/wiki/global-mobile-business-intelligence-market-2012-2016.php



TechNavio's report, the Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Business Intelligence market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are IBM Corp., Information Builders Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Qlik Tech Inc., and SAP AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Actuate Corp., Birst Inc., Dimensional Insight Inc., Gooddata Corp., Jaspersoft Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PivotLink Corp., Roambi Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Spotfire Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.allmarketresearch.com/wiki/global-mobile-business-intelligence-market-2012-2016.php



For Further information, Kindly Contact:



M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@allmarketresearch.com

Visit: http://www.allmarketresearch.com/