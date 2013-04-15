Latest Study on Global the Outlook for Medical Devices in Northern Europe by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- These quarterly updated reports analyse the issues



The Outlook for Medical Device Markets in Northern Europe is published by Espicom Business Intelligence. Each report provides an individual and highly-detailed analysis of each market, looking at the key regulatory, political, economic and corporate developments in the wider context of market structure, service and access. The reports are available individually or as a discounted collection, and the price include 4 completely updated reports sent quarterly plus a comprehensive tabula review of healthcare data and details of local medical equipment distributors.



Highlights from the region



Denmark



The size of the Danish medical device market is estimated to be US$1,736.3 million in 2011, equal to US$311 per capita. TThe market is expected to expand by 2.3% over the next few years to reach US$1,945.7 million by 2016, equal to US$343 per capita. Denmark has a stable political system and a prosperous economy. However, it has been affected by the global economic downturn, with two consecutive years of negative GDP growth (-1.1%, -5.2% in 2008 and 2009) before GDP recovered in 2010 (1.7%) according to figures from the Economist Intelligence Unit. From 2012, there will be growth at less than 2% for the next three years.



The latest trade data for Danish medical device equipment showed that in 2011, imports increased by 12.7% to US$1.7 billion, whilst exports rose 14.2% to US$3.0 billion. Denmark maintained its positive balance of trade. Economic growth is expected to be negligible in 2012, with maximum growth of 2% over the next few years.



Norway



The size of the Norwegian medical device market is estimated to be US$1.0 billion in 2011, equal to US$211 per capita. The market is expected to grow by 2% per annum to reach US$1.2 billion by 2016, equal to US$227 per capita. The population of Norway is estimated to be 5.0 million in 2011, with 15.4% of the total aged 65 years and over. Healthcare expenditure has continued its steady growth in recent years, increasing by 7.0% to reach NOK217.2 billion (US$38.5 billion) in 2008, with private expenditure accounting for around 16% of the total. Espicom estimates healthcare expenditure to be US$44.3 million in 2011.



