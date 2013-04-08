Latest Study on Global X-Ray Market 2012 to 2017: Segmented Into General X-Ray and Cardiovascular X-Ray Market.

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



CHAPTER 1 PREDICTIONS

CHAPTER 2 IN THIS REPORT

2.1 NEED FOR THE RESEARCH

2.2 SEGMENTATION

2.3 METHODOLOGY

2.3.1 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 5 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=92556&type=S



X-ray is one of the diagnostic imaging techniques through which images of the internal structures of a human body especially bones is obtained. It facilitates early diagnosis of diseases. X-ray has the largest market share among the key equipment of diagnostic imaging market, which includes CT, MRI, Ultrasound and Nuclear Imaging. The global X-ray market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2012 to 2017. The increase in aging population and rise in patients with chronic diseases are driving the X-ray market.



The X-ray market is segmented into General X-ray and Cardiovascular X-ray market. The General X-ray market was 2.6 times the Cardiovascular X-ray market in 2011. The General X-ray market will grow at 3.5% from 2012 to 2017 whereas Cardiovascular X-ray market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the same period. General X-ray has the advantage of low cost and high operational ease over Cardiovascular X-ray, which supports the General X-ray market accounting for the largest chunk in the Global X-ray market.



The X-ray market is expected to reach USD 9,059.5 in 2017 at an estimated CAGR of 3.5% from 2012-2017. The Americas have the largest share in the X-ray market accounting for around 2/5th of the global market revenue in 2011 as a result of technological developments in X-ray such as digital mammography and rise in the number of patients with chronic diseases. Europe is the second largest shareholder in the X-ray market. However, the growth rate in Asia and RoW is high on account of emerging advanced healthcare centers and rise in awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases.



This report analyzes the global X-ray market and its sub-segments’ market trends are analyzed in 4 regions namely the Americas, Europe, APAC and RoW, which consists of the Middle East and Africa.



Segments



General X-ray market and

Cardiovascular X-ray



Regions Covered



Americas,

Europe,

APAC and

RoW



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/x-ray-market-global-market-analysis-size-and-forecast-2012-2017-report.html



@#@#@#@



Related Reports:



X-Ray Systems Market



“X-Ray Systems Market to 2016 - The Digital X-Ray Systems Segment to be the Growth Driver” provides key data, information and analysis on the global x-ray systems market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information the x-ray systems market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



X-ray Equipment - Americas



This package contains 8 X-ray equipment analyses from the following American countries: Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and United States.



These market research reports offer an in-depth perspective on the actual market situation, trends and future outlook for X-ray equipment in different American countries. The analyses provide essential market information for decision-makers including:



- Overall market value for X-ray equipment by country, 2004-2010

- Overall market volume for X-ray equipment by country, 2004-2010

- Market value and volume for X-ray equipment by type (dental, medical, non-medical, X-ray tubes)

- Forecasts and future outlook of the market till 2016

- Country overview, macroeconomic indicators and indicators of doing business



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us