Latest Study on Industrial Gases Market: Global and U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Rise in population and industrialization in BRICS nation will drive the major growth of the industrial gases market. Growth in associated industries such as transportation, food and beverages, metal fabrication and chemical manufacturing are some of the other drivers for the global industrial gases market. However, high costs of transportation and storage of industrial gases is expected to be a key challenge for market participants.



The report analyzes the industrial gases market (http://www.researchmoz.us/industrial-gases-market-hydrogen-nitrogen-oxygen-carbon-dioxide-argon-helium-acetylene-global-and-us-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html) in terms of market size, market share, and competitive analysis and also estimates the market in terms of revenue (USD million) for the period 2012 - 2018, deeming 2011 as the base year. The global industrial gases market is segmented into two major sub segments on the basis of products and geography. This market primarily includes nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide, argon, helium and acetylene.



On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW) regions. In-depth analysis of various geographical factors affecting market dynamics are explained in the report.



The report provides competitive analysis of the market which includes market shares of major players in 2011. Furthermore, company profiles for some of the key players namely Air Liquide, Linde Group, Praxair Inc. and Air Products and Chemicals Inc., in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments is available in the report.



The global industrial gases market is categorized into the following segments:



Industrial Gases Market by Products

Hydrogen

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Argon

Helium

Acetylene



Industrial Gases Market by Geography

North America

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



