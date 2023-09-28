Latest Study on Plant-Derived Sweeteners Market Hints a True Blockbuster

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Plant-derived Sweeteners Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Plant-derived Sweeteners market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Amyris, Inc. (United States), Cargill (United States), Ingredion Incorporated (United States), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (United States), Roquette (France), Pyure Brands, LLC (United States), Whole Earth Brands (United States), Symrise AG (Germany), Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore), SteviaHubIndia (India).



Scope of the Report of Plant-derived Sweeteners

Plant-derived sweeteners are obtained from plants like stevia, erythritol, yacon plant, monk fruit, and various others by different processing methods. These sweeteners are available in liquid drops, powder, and tablet form in the online and offline market. The plant-derived sweeteners have low to zero calories in them and are used widely in bakery products, confectioneries, beverages, and other food preparation.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Stevia, Erythritol, Yacon Syrup, Monk Fruit Sweetener, Others), Application (Beverages, Bakery Products, Confectionery, Food Products, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Nutritional Supplment Stores, Online Stores, Others), Form (Liquid, Powder, Tablet)



Market Drivers:

Demand for Plant-based Food Products Among the Health Conscious Population

Growing Demand for Naturally Derived Sugar Substitute products



Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Plant-derived Sweeteners in Bakery Products and Beverages



Opportunities:

Easy Online Availablity of Plant-derived Sweeteners

Valid Labeling Information with More Advertising Activities will Boost the Plant-derived Sweeteners Market



"FDA has received many GRAS Notices for the use of high-purity (95% minimum purity) steviol glycosides including Rebaudioside A (also known as Reb A), Stevioside, Rebaudioside D, or steviol glycoside mixture preparations with Rebaudioside A and/or Stevioside as predominant components. FDA has not questioned the notifiers' GRAS determinations for these high-purity stevia-derived sweeteners under the intended conditions of use identified in the GRAS notices submitted to FDA."



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



