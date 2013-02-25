Latest Study on Radiopharmaceuticals Market, 2012-2018: New Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Radiopharmaceuticals imply the usage of radiation for non-invasive treatment and diagnosis of various diseases. Utilization of these molecules for medical purposes in PET and SPECT imaging has changed the entire algorithm of disease diagnosis. With rise in the aging population globally coupled with increasing rate of chronic cardiovascular, oncology and neurology diseases, there is tremendous growth potential in this market, especially in developing nations. Similarly, the use of radiolabeled isotopes with peptides and monoclonal antibodies has opened new boulevards for the growth of the global radiopharmaceuticals market. Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) that has many useful properties of gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.



Radiopharmaceuticals are majorly used to diagnose cancer, tumors, biliary tract blockage, bone diseases, bone marrow diseases, brain diseases, colorectal disease, disorders of iron metabolism and absorption, heart disease, heart muscle damage (infarct), impaired flow of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, kidney diseases, liver diseases, lung diseases, parathyroid diseases, parathyroid cancer, pernicious anemia, improper absorption of vitamin B12 from intestines, red blood cell diseases, salivary gland diseases, spleen diseases, stomach and intestinal bleeding, stomach problems, tear duct blockage, thyroid diseases, thyroid cancer and urinary bladder diseases.



This may be given to the patient in a number of ways, for e.g. they may be given through the mouth, through injections or placed into the eye or into the bladder. It is a small treatment, which includes use of simple substances containing radioactive isotopes. While treating cancer, these radioactive agents are taken up in the cancerous area to destroy the affected tissues. It works effectively by targeting the areas in the body where the cancer is present. Individuals are suggested to intake radiopharmaceuticals only under the direct supervision of a doctor.



This report analyses the global scenario of the radiopharmaceuticals market, discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data, and forecasts the radiopharmaceuticals market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



The report also analyzes the radiopharmaceuticals market by generators and by further classifying them in terms of medical isotopes, their applications, end users and geographic distribution. The medical isotopes category covers major isotopes used in SPECT and PET imaging like technetium, thallium, gallium, rhenium, yttrium and others. The applications market is further classified into diagnosis and therapy. The end user analysis is done by bifurcation of the market into hospitals and outpatient diagnostic centers.



The geography market has been segmented into four major regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Some of the top radiopharmaceutical companies in the healthcare market are Covidien Plc, Nordion Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging, IBA Group, Positron Corporation, Cardinal Health, Eckert & Ziegler among others.



The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the radiopharmaceuticals market as below:



Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market



Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Generator Types

Mo-99/Tc-99m generator

Sr-82/Rb-82 generator

Ge-68/Ga-68 generator

Sr-90/Y-90 generator

W-188/Re-188 generator

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by End-Users

Hospitals & Medical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Applications



Diagnosis



Diagnosis by Technique



SPECT

Technetium (Tc-99m)

Thallium (TI-201)

Gallium (Ga-67)

Iodine (I-123)

Rhenium (Re-186)

Yttrium (Y-90)

Others

PET

Fludeoxyglucose (18F-FDG)

Rubidium (Rb-82)

Others (Carbon-11 choline, Nitrogen-13 ammonia)



Diagnosis by Indications

Oncology

Cardiovascular



Others (Neurological, Thyroid, Gastrointestinal)



Therapy

Systemic Oncology

Iodine (I-131)

Yttrium (90Y)

Samarium (Sm-153)

Strontium (89Sr)

Rhenium (186Re)

Lutetium (Lu-177)

Erbium (169Er)

Others



Others (Cardiology, Neurology)



Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



