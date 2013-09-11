Latest Study on Social Media, Internet of Things, and the Future of Public Health Available on Researchmoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report" Social Media, Internet of Things, and the Future of Public Health" to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Public health is "the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life and promoting health through the organized efforts and informed choices of society, organizations, public and private, communities and individuals." It is concerned with threats to health based on population health analysis. This definition highlights the role played by members of the community in improving health and in defining what is socially and publicly acceptable.
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There are three main features of public health that define the field and also provide a contrast to the related field of medicine. Public health and medicine often have the similar goals of reducing the impact of disease and improving health and quality of life, but there are some notable differences between the two in the methods of reaching these goals. The primary features of public health are a (1) a view that all people should have healthcare access, regardless of social position, (2) a focus on the health of populations rather than individuals, and (3) a focus on prevention.
The use of social media in public health is taking shape as Twitter and other forms of social media are leveraged to identify potential outbreaks. Public health data is rapidly increasing from all sources. Sensors, formerly found only in hospital ICUs, are now portable and be used at home, and even sometimes while walking. The potential for persistent public health monitoring may be realized through introduction of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, embedded computing/wireless, and related technologies.
This report evaluates the impact of social media, Big Data and analytics, and the so called "Internet of Things (IoT)" on public healthcare. The report evaluates specific companies, solutions, and applications. The report includes analysis of Big Data and its anticipated use in public health.
Report Benefits:
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Identify the tenants of "Public Health 2.0"
Identify specific companies, solutions, and applications
Identify the role of Participatory Epidemiology in public health
Understand the confluence of Infodemiology and Infoveillance
Understand the role of data-mining, Big Data, and public health
Understand the role and importance of social media in public health
Understand the evolution and future direction of healthcare technology
Companies and Organizations in Report:
Abbott Laboratories
Adidas miCoach
Airstrip Technologies
Al Bawaba
AliveCor
Asthmapolis
AstraZeneca
BioCaster Global Health Monitor
Blue Shield of California
CardioNet
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
Central Intelligence Agency
DexCom
EpiSPIDER
Facebook Inc.
Factiva
Flu Detector
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
FrontlineSMS
GeoChat
Geonames
Global Public Health Intelligence Network (GPHIN)
Google Dengue Trend
Google Flu Trends
Google Maps
HealthConnect
HealthCore
HealthMap
IMS Health
iRhythm
Kaiser Permanente
Life Watch
Medtronic Inc.
Microsoft Research
Mood of the Nation
NantHealth
National Cancer Institute (NCI)
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Nike+
Philips Electronics iPill
Proteus Digital Health
Prudential Insurance Company of America
Sickweather
Skin Scan
Sotera Wireless
Twitter Inc.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
UK Health Protection Agency
United Nations
United States Public Health Service (PHS)
U.S. Department of Agriculture
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
U.S. Director for National Intelligence
Ushahidi
Vitality
Withings
World Health Organization (WHO)
Yahoo Maps
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Target Audience:
Healthcare service providers
Healthcare insurance providers
Healthcare technology companies
Social media and networking companies
Policy makers, regulatory bodies, and government
Consultants and systems integrators for healthcare technology
M2M, Internet of Things (IoT), and general telecommunications companies
Public health institutions including CDC, NIH, FDA, CMS, NRHA, WHO, and others
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