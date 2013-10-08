Latest Study on Travel and Tourism in Spain to 2017 Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Synopsis



The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights, including:



Historic and forecast tourist volumes covering the entire Spanish travel and tourism sector

Detailed analysis of tourist spending patterns in Spain

The total, direct and indirect tourism output generated by each category within the Spanish travel and tourism sector



Full Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/travel-and-tourism-in-spain-to-2017-report.html



Employment and salary trends for various categories in the Spanish travel and tourism sector such as accommodation, sightseeing and entertainment, foodservice, transportation, retail, travel intermediaries and others

Detailed market classification across each category, with analysis using similar metrics

Detailed analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries



Executive summary



During the review period, tourist volumes in Spain decreased due to the country’s worsening economic conditions, and declining price competitiveness of coastal tourism. The country’s inbound tourist volume expanded marginally at a CAGR of 0.22% during the review period (2008?2012) and is expected to record a forecast-period (2013?2017) CAGR of 0.84%. However, government expenditure on tourism was relatively low at EUR160.0 billion, representing 15.2% of total GDP in 2012, in comparison with neighboring countries such as France, which spent EUR197.6 billion. This may have an adverse impact on the travel and tourism sector in the country.



Scope



This report provides an extensive analysis related to tourism demands and flows in Spain:



It details historical values for the Spanish tourism sector for 2008–2012, along with forecast figures for 2013–2017

It provides comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors with values for both the 2008–2012 review period and the 2013–2017 forecast period

The report provides a detailed analysis and forecast of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Spain

It provides employment and salary trends for various categories of the travel and tourism sector

It provides comprehensive analysis of the trends in the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries with values for both the 2008–2012 review period and the 2013–2017 forecast period



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Reasons to buy



Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Spanish travel and tourism sector

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the Spanish travel and tourism sector, along with key market trends and growth opportunities

Identify the spending patterns of domestic, inbound and outbound tourists by individual categories

Analyze key employment and compensation data related to the travel and tourism sector in Spain



Key highlights



Given the current global growth prospects and weak domestic demand, Timetric expects the Spanish economy to contract by 1.5% in 2013 before recording positive growth of 0.8% in 2014. The weak labor market conditions are expected to directly affect personal income and consumer purchasing power in 2013. However, the economy is expected to improve in 2014 as the recently presented 2014 budget eases some of the austerity measures with the projected recovery in sight.



At the end of June 2013, the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism launched Spain’s new official tourism website: www.spain.info. The site is now more an interactive tool, making it easier for tourists to use and navigate. Tourists can also book transport and lodging through the site, making it a key sales channel for Spanish tourism providers.



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Football is a major attraction in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville, which have the largest stadiums in the country. The largest is the Camp Nou in Barcelona, with a capacity of over 99,000. Football enthusiasts frequently travel to Spain to see some of the world’s most celebrated teams play, and interest in football is constantly expanding. Five new large stadiums, with estimated capacities ranging between 32,000 and 75,000, will be built and opened by 2016 in Madrid, Bilbao, Zaragoza, Valencia and Palma de Mallorca.



The Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism launched a campaign to promote domestic tourism in 2013. The campaign featured the slogan: “Spain, the destination that's part of you.” This initiative was taken to stimulate domestic tourist demand and encourage people to take advantage of Spain's diverse tourism offerings.



The Balearic Islands were the leading tourist destination in June 2013 with 1.7 million tourists visiting the region, 9% more than the previous year. The second-most-popular destination was Catalonia with 1.6 million tourists, up by 6.7%. Andalusia was visited by 817,221 inbound tourists which represents an annual growth of 2.5%.



For leisure tourism, the popular destinations for outbound Spanish tourists in 2011 were the UK, Italy, Germany and France. Most tourists visited these destinations on low-cost flights. Cruises also had a crucial role in 2011, and many outbound Spanish tourists aim to take at least one cruise in their lifetime.



International Airlines Group is positioning its budget carrier Vueling to grow in Spain with an order for 220 Airbus A320 medium-haul aircraft. In this up to 120 new aircraft will enable Vueling to continue its expansion and replace some of its older fleet by 2020. IAG also ordered 62 A320neo, a more fuel-efficient version set to come out in 2015, which could be used by British Airways, Iberia or Vueling.



Hotels in Andalucía and the Canary Islands have seen a significant rise in tourist arrivals and expenditure; Valencia recorded the strongest growth of 28%. In contrast, Madrid recorded a decrease in both tourist arrivals and expenditure in 2012, with a total of 3.4 million foreign arrivals.



A significant number of new electric rental cars are expected to be introduced in Spain in 2013, as a result of rising consumer price sensitivity and attempts by rental companies to broaden their services. The number of diesel- and petrol-powered cars will gradually decline over the coming years in favor of electric cars.



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There is huge potential for growth in the Spanish travel intermediaries industry due to the country’s improving economy, increasing levels of leisure and business travel, and rapid development of e-commerce. The industry is expected to record lower prices for travel products, as travel intermediaries reduce their prices to compete with the large number of new entrants that are expected to enter the country over the forecast period.



Related Report



1) Travel and Tourism in Mexico to 2017(http://www.researchmoz.us/travel-and-tourism-in-mexico-to-2017-report.html)



Despite a decline in 2009 due to the financial crisis, the Mexican travel and tourism sector performed well during the review period (2008–2012). Inbound trips to Mexico recovered to register a CAGR of 0.52%, and outbound tourist volumes posted a CAGR of 1.09% during the same period. Promotional activities by the tourism authority, coupled with relatively stable economic conditions, were the key growth drivers. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), tourism accounted for 12.5% of the nation’s GDP and 13.9% of its total employment in 2012.



2) European Retail Handbook - September 2013(http://www.researchmoz.us/european-retail-handbook-september-2013-report.html)



This is the 17th edition of the European Retail Handbook. Like its predecessors, it is designed to provide the essential background information to understanding the retail scene in each European country. We cover 36 countries, the smallest of which is Luxembourg with just 500,000 people, the largest is Russia with 143 million. The European Retail Handbook provides top line demographic and economic data and a more detailed analysis of retail trade in each country.



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