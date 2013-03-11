Latest Study on Travel Insurance - UK - February 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Despite being an essential product for consumers, purchasing travel insurance is a minefield for consumers; with complicated small print and hundreds of different policies to choose from. The industry should use innovations to make cost savings, simplify products and engage better with consumers.”



Alexander Hiscox, Financial Services Analyst



This report looks in more detail at:



Has the complexity of the travel insurance market led to a lack of consumer trust?

Are young people being ignored within the travel insurance market?

Will the launch of ‘signposting’ make it easier for older customers to get affordable travel insurance?

Is there scope to increase the use of technology in the travel insurance market?



Introduction

Abbreviations

Executive Summary

The market

Market expected to grow in 2013

Figure 1: Forecast for total value of travel insurance GWP, 2007-17

Channels to market

Figure 2: Channels used to purchase travel insurance, 2008-12

Market factors

Trips to Europe increased, but trips outside Europe fell

Number and cost of claims reduce

‘Signposting’ introduced to help older consumers purchase travel insurance

Companies, brands and innovations

The Post Office brand stands out from the crowd on trust

Figure 3: Attitudes towards and usage of brands operating in the travel insurance sector, November 2012

Who’s innovating?

The consumer

Travel and holiday trends

Figure 4: Holiday destinations, October 2012

Travel insurance ownership

Figure 5: Travel insurance arrangements, October 2012

Travel insurance purchasing behaviour

Figure 6: Travel insurance purchasing, October 2012

Attitudes towards travel insurance

Figure 7: Attitudes towards travel insurance, October 2012

Travel insurance behaviours

Figure 8: Behaviours towards travel insurance, October 2012

What we think

Issues in the Market

Has the complexity of the travel insurance market led to a lack of consumer trust?

Are young people being ignored within the travel insurance market?

Will the launch of ‘signposting’ make it easier for older customers to get affordable travel insurance?

Is there scope to increase the use of technology in the travel insurance market?

Trend Application

Mobile phone apps to appeal to a younger audience

No-claims discounts to encourage greater loyalty

Focusing on the over-55s market will provide potential for growth

Market Drivers

Key points

The financial crisis impacts holiday trends

Figure 9: Domestic vs. overseas holidays, 2005-12

Trips to Europe increase, whilst longer-haul trips continue to decline

Figure 10: Outbound holiday visits, by region visited, 2007-11

Large reduction in the number of claims incurred

Figure 11: Travel insurance claims incurred, by volume and value, 2004-11

Cost per claim of medical expenses

Figure 12: Cost per medical travel insurance claim, 2004-11

Medical expenses are most costly

Figure 13: Number of claims incurred, by type of claim, 2011

‘Signposting’ helps older consumers

Many consumers are ordering an EHIC as an alternative to travel insurance

Going on holiday is seen as a luxury, but a necessary one

Figure 14: Agreement with the statement ‘Holidays are a luxury and holidays are a necessary spend’, October 2012

A fifth of consumers spend spare money on holidays

Figure 15: Trends in what extra money is spent on, December 2009-December 2012

The Pound nudges up against the Euro and Dollar

Figure 16: Spot exchange rates, US Dollar and euro into Pound Sterling, January 2008-November 2012

FSA regulation on selling travel insurance through bank accounts

SWOT Analysis

Figure 17: Travel insurance – SWOT analysis, 2012

Who’s Innovating?

Key points

EHIC app innovation

Confused.com launches new price comparison service for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

First Assist launches Travel Insurance Plus for higher-risk customers

OK to Travel puts no upper age limit on cover

Travel Insurance being offered on cashback websites

Direct Line aims to build brand loyalty through multi-product discounts

Live Chat customer service

Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Number of policies written increases, but GWP remains flat

Figure 18: Volume and value of single-trip and annual policies, 2006-12

Number of annual policies increasing, making up for the decrease in single policy sales

GWP is expected to gradually rise through to 2017

Figure 19: Forecast for total value of travel insurance GWP, 2007-17

Figure 20: Forecast for total market travel insurance GWP, 2007-17

Travel insurance policies are expected to grow at a faster rate

Figure 21: Forecast for total number of travel insurance policies written, 2007-17

Figure 22: Forecast for total market volume for travel insurance policies written, 2007-17

Forecast methodology

Market Share

Key points

AXA still has the largest share of the market

Figure 23: Top ten travel insurance underwriters, by GWP, 2009-11

Aviva, ACE and Ageas all make gains

Direct Line Group loses ground

Companies and Products

Brand Research

Brand map

Figure 24: Attitudes towards and usage of brands operating in the travel insurance sector, November 2012

Correspondence analysis

Brand attitudes

Figure 25: Attitudes, by travel insurance brand, November 2012

Brand personality

Figure 26: Travel insurance brand personality – macro image, November 2012

Figure 27: Travel insurance brand personality – micro image, November 2012

Brand experience

Figure 28: Usage of brands operating in the travel insurance market, November 2012

Figure 29: Satisfaction with various brands operating in the travel insurance market, November 2012

Figure 30: Consideration of brands operating in the travel insurance market, November 2012

Figure 31: Consumer perceptions of current performance for brands operating in the travel insurance market, November 2012

Figure 32: Travel insurance brand recommendation – Net Promoter Score, November 2012

Brand index

Figure 33: Travel insurance brand index, November 2012

Figure 34: Travel insurance brand index vs. recommendation, November 2012

Target group analysis

Figure 35: Target groups, November 2012

Figure 36: Usage of brands operating in the travel insurance market, by target groups, November 2012

Group One – Conformists

Group Two – Simply the Best

Group Three – Shelf Stalkers

Group Four – Habitual Shoppers

Group Five – Individualists

Brand Communication and Promotion

Key points

Adspend increases for the third year in a row

Figure 37: Topline adspend for travel insurance, 2009/10-2011/12

Saga remains the biggest spender

Figure 38: Top ten travel insurance advertisers, 2009/10-2011/12

TV ad expenditure is on the increase

Figure 39: Travel insurance adspend, by media type, 2011/12

Channels to Market

Key points

Direct remains the most popular way to purchase

Figure 40: Channels used to purchase travel insurance, 2008-12

Internet sales continue to increase

Figure 41: Methods used to arrange travel insurance, 2008-12

Travel and Holiday Trends

Key points

Europe is the most popular destination for travellers

Figure 42: Holiday destinations, October 2012

A quarter have not been on holiday in the last twelve months

Figure 43: Responses to the statement ‘I have not been on holiday in the last 12 months’ by current financial situation, October 2012

The young are more likely to travel

Figure 44: Holiday destinations, by age, October 2012

Increase in the number taking more than one holiday

Figure 45: Total number of trips abroad, 2010-12

Travel Insurance Ownership

Key points

Most people want cover when they travel abroad

Figure 46: Travel insurance arrangements, October 2012

Nearly 50% of overseas travellers have annual travel insurance cover

Figure 47: Travel insurance arrangements, October 2012

Affluent go for annual policies, whilst middle incomes go for single-trip cover

Figure 48: Travel insurance arrangements, by household income, October 2012

Younger consumers are less likely to have travel insurance

Figure 49: Travel Insurance arrangements, by demographics, October 2012

Arranging Travel Insurance

Key point

Online is the most popular way to purchase

Figure 50: Channels used to arrange cover, October 2012

Offline channels are still important for purchasing insurance

Figure 51: Channels used to arrange cover, by age group October 2012

Travel Insurance Purchasing Considerations

Key points

Medical expenses are consumers biggest consideration

Figure 52: Travel insurance purchasing considerations, October 2012

People don’t talk about travel insurance

The trade-off between price and brand

Figure 53: Travel insurance purchasing considerations, by age, October 2012

Travel Insurance Behaviours

Key points

Shopping around for travel insurance

Figure 54: Behaviours towards travel insurance, October 2012

Complex terms and conditions

One in five choose to rely on the EHIC

Attitudes towards Travel Insurance

Key points

Consumers see the value of travel insurance

Figure 55: Attitudes towards travel insurance, October 2012

Travel insurance is essential to the holiday experience

Everyone wants quality of cover

Figure 56: Agreement with statement ‘It is important to look at the quality of cover, and not just focus on price’, by age, October 2012

Travel insurance still generally seen as expensive

Figure 57: Agreement with statement ‘Some travel insurance policies are far too expensive’, by age and working status, October 2012

Consumers face policy confusion

Can travel insurers be trusted to pay out on a claim?

Figure 58: Agreement with statement ‘I do not trust insurers to pay out on travel insurance claims’ , October 2012

Attitudes vary depending on purchasing method

Figure 59: Attitudes towards travel insurance, by travel insurance purchasing, October 2012

Appendix – Market Drivers

Domestic vs overseas holidays, 2005-12

Figure 60: Domestic vs. overseas holidays, 2005-12

Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

Total value of travel insurance

Figure 61: Forecast for total market travel insurance GWP, 2007-17

Total volume of travel insurance

Figure 62: Forecast for total market volume for travel insurance policies written, 2007-17

Value of annual travel insurance

Figure 63: Forecast for value of annual travel insurance GWP, 2007-17

Figure 64: Forecast for value of annual travel insurance GWP, 2007-17

Figure 65: Best- and worst-case forecast for annual travel insurance GWP, 2012-17

Volume of annual travel insurance

Figure 66: Forecast for annual travel insurance policies written, 2007-17

Figure 67: Forecast for total annual travel insurance policies written, 2007-17

Figure 68: Best- and worst-case forecast for annual travel insurance policies written, 2012-17

Value of single-trip travel insurance

Figure 69: Forecast for value of single-trip travel insurance GWP, 2007-17

Figure 70: Forecast for value of single-trip travel insurance GWP, 2007-17

Figure 71: Best- and worst-case forecast for single-trip travel insurance GWP, 2012-17

Volume of single-trip travel insurance

Figure 72: Forecast for single-trip travel insurance policies written, 2007-17

Figure 73: Forecast for single-trip travel insurance policies written, 2007-17

Figure 74: l Best- and worst-case forecast for single-trip travel insurance policies written, 2012-17

Appendix – Brand Research

Figure 75: Brand usage, November 2012

Figure 76: Brand usage, November 2012 (continued)

Figure 77: Brand commitment, November 2012

Figure 78: Brand commitment, November 2012 (continued)

Figure 79: Brand momentum, November 2012

Figure 80: Brand momentum, November 2012 (continued)

Figure 81: Brand diversity, November 2012

Figure 82: Brand diversity, November 2012 (continued)

Figure 83: Brand satisfaction, November 2012

Figure 84: Brand satisfaction, November 2012 (continued)

Figure 85: Brand recommendation, November 2012

Figure 86: Brand recommendation, November 2012 (continued)

Figure 87: Brand attitude, November 2012

Figure 88: Brand attitude, November 2012 (continued)

Figure 89: Brand image – macro image, November 2012

Figure 90: Brand image – macro image, November 2012 (continued)

Figure 91: Brand image – micro image, November 2012

Figure 92: Brand image – micro image, November 2012 (continued)

Figure 93: Profile of target groups, by demographics, November 2012

Figure 94: Psychographic segmentation, by target groups, November 2012

Figure 95: Brand usage, by target groups, November 2012

Brand index

Figure 96: Brand index, November 2012



Appendix – Travel and Holiday Trends

Figure 97: Most popular holiday destinations, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 98: Next most popular holiday destinations, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 99: Most popular types of holiday taken, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 100: Next most popular types of holiday taken, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 101: Other types of holiday taken, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 102: Least popular types of holiday taken, by demographics, October 2012

Appendix – Travel Insurance Ownership

Figure 103: Most popular travel insurance arrangements, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 104: Most popular travel insurance arrangements, by demographics, October 2012

Appendix – Arranging Travel Insurance

Figure 105: Travel insurance purchasing, by demographics, October 2012

Appendix – Travel Insurance Purchasing Considerations

Figure 106: Most popular travel insurance purchasing considerations, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 107: Next most popular travel insurance purchasing considerations, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 108: Other travel insurance purchasing considerations, by demographics, October 2012

Appendix – Travel Insurance Behaviours

Figure 109: Most popular attitudes and behaviours towards travel insurance, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 110: Next most popular attitudes and behaviours towards travel insurance, by demographics, October 2012

Appendix – Attitudes towards Travel Insurance

Figure 111: Agreement with the statements ‘It is important to look at the quality of cover, and not just focus on price’ and ‘It’s essential to have travel insurance when you go abroad’, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 112: Agreement with the statements ‘Travel insurance gives me peace of mind for my holiday’ and ‘Some travel insurance policies are far too expensive’, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 113: Agreement with the statements ‘Travel insurance policies have too many exclusions and too much small print’ and ‘There are so many travel insurance products on the market it’s difficult to find the right policy’, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 114: Agreement with the statements ‘I do not trust insurers to pay out on travel insurance claims’ and ‘Travel insurance is an unnecessary expense’, by demographics, October 2012

Figure 115: Agreement with the statement ‘All travel insurance policies are the same’, by demographics, October 2012



