Latest Study on Worldwide Tablet TFT-LCD Panel Industry, 1Q 2014 by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- This research report presents shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of the worldwide TFT-LCD panels used in tablets. The report includes tablet TFT-LCD panel shipment volume, shipment volume and share by panel size, as well as shipment breakdown by manufacturer's country of origin. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with TFT-LCD panel makers. The report finds that shipment volume of the worldwide tablet TFT-LCD panels witnessed over 60% year-on-year growth and over 70% sequentially growth in the fourth quarter of 2014, reaching around 89.2 million units.



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While 7.x" tablets still remained the mainstream in the fourth quarter of 2013, the worldwide shipment volume of TFT-LCD panels for 9.x" and 10.x" tablets increased by over two folds in the same quarter. As the competition in the market has grown fiercer, the industry's shipment volume is forecast to dip in the first quarter of 2014 and suffer from a double-digit year-on-year decline, after peaking in the fourth quarter of 2013.



Table of Contents

- Worldwide Tablet TFT-LCD Panel Shipment Volume, 4Q 2011 - 2Q 2014

- Worldwide Tablet TFT-LCD Panel Shipment Volume by Size, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Worldwide Tablet TFT-LCD Panel Shipment Share by Size, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Worldwide Tablet TFT-LCD Panel Shipment Volume by Manufacturer's Country of Origin, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Worldwide Tablet TFT-LCD Panel Shipment Share by Manufacturer's Country of Origin, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Intelligence Insight

- Research Scope & Definitions



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