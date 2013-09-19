Latest Study Report: Global E-Passport Market 2012 - 2016 Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Global e-passport market to grow at a CAGR of 32.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to comply with government regulations. The Global e-passport market has also been witnessing the increasing use of e-passport as a standard travel document. However, the high implementation costs of e-passports could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-e-passport-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global e-passport Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global e-passport market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Gemalto N.V., Giesecke and Devrient GB Ltd., Morpho B.V., and Oberthur Technologies.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Browse All Technavio Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Related Reports -



Retail e-Commerce Market in the US - http://www.researchmoz.us/retail-e-commerce-market-in-the-us-2012-2016-report.html



Retail E-commerce market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 12.82 percent over the period 2012-2016. Online shopping offers convenience, better pricing and selection and this is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. The US Retail E-commerce market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of secured payment gateways in online shopping portals. However, difficulties in engaging the customer using online mediums could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Retail E-commerce Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



Global Airport IT Market - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-airport-it-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Airport IT market to grow at a CAGR of 4.29 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve passenger experience. The Global Airport IT market has also been witnessing the increased demand for network virtualization. However, the high implementation cost of airport IT solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Global Airport IT Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



About Us:



ResearchMoz (http://www.researchmoz.us/) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/