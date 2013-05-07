Latest Study: World Cell Culture Market 2012-2018 - Global Cell Culture Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2018

New Market Research Report "Cell Culture Market (Media, Sera, Reagents, Serum-Free Media, Albumin, Growth Factors & Cytokines, Instruments, Bioreactors, Roller Bottle Equipment, T-Flasks And Cryostorage Equipment) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018" Has Been Added In MarketResearchReports.Biz's Reports Database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- The cell culture market is experiencing impressive growth globally because of the tremendous increase in demand for biopharmaceutical products. Since its introduction as an integral part of the life science industry, the cell culture market has experienced huge growth in terms of scope as well as adoption by end users. The rapid double-digit growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries is slated to be the major driving force for the growth of the cell culture market in the future.
This report analyses the global market for cell culture by the two main types of products- consumables and instruments. Each of these segments has been further divided and analyzed by various product types offered by manufacturers. The market has also been segmented on the basis of end users into academics & research and commercial producers. All the above mentioned segments are analyzed on the basis of market size in terms of USD million and their forecasts for the period 2012 to 2018 have also been provided. The CAGR (%) for each market segment has been estimated for the forecast period 2012 to 2018, considering 2011 as the base year.
Geographically, this market has been segmented into four regions which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Market sizes, forecasts and % CAGR for each region have been provided. A qualitative analysis of the market dynamics of the cell culture market, which are responsible for driving or restraining growth along with market opportunities, has been described in the market overview section of this report.
The competitive landscape section includes the market share analysis of major players in the cell culture market for the year 2011. Some of the major players profiled in this report include companies such as BD Biosciences, Corning Incorporated, EMD Millipore, GE Healthcare, Life Technologies Corporation, Lonza Group, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., VWR International, LLC and others.
The global cell culture market is segmented into the following categories:
Cell Culture Consumables Market, by Products
Media, by types
Chemically defined media
Classical media
Lysogeny Broth (LB)
Protein-free media
Serum-free media
Specialty media
Sera, by types
Fetal Bovine Serum
Other animal sera
Reagents, by types
Albumin
Amino acids
Attachment factors
Growth factors & Cytokines
Protease Inhibitors
Thrombin
Others
Cell Culture Instruments Market, by Products
Culture Systems, by types
Culture Bags
Culture Plates
T-flasks
Culture Dishes
Roller Bottles
Bioreactors
Incubators
Pipetting Instruments
Roller Bottle Equipment
Biosafety Cabinets
Cryostorage Equipment
Others
Cell Culture Market, by End Users
Academics & Research
Commercial Producers
Cell Culture Market, by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
