Latest Survey on Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013 - 2023 New Market Research Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- “The Global Military Aircraft Market 2013-2023” offers the reader detailed analysis of the global military aircraft market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Many countries are expected to replace their ageing military aircraft fleet during the forecast period. The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have meant that the US, which is the biggest market for military aircraft and other allied countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, need to replace their aircraft which have been in continuous use over the last decade. Moreover, the global threat posed by countries such as Iran, North Korea and recently Syria means that nations have to be adequately prepared militarily in the event of a hostile attack.



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The US military has undertaken a significant investment plan to phase out its old fleet of military aircraft and replace them with more technologically advanced planes. Examples of US modernization initiatives include the Joint Strike Fighter program which involves the production of over 2400 F-35 aircraft at a cost of over US$392 billion, the production of 79 C-130J transport aircraft to replace its C-130E and C-130H models and 33 EA-18G Growler multi-role aircraft to replace the older Navy and Marine Corps equipment. Moreover, France is also procuring 50 A-400M transport aircraft to replace its fleet of Hercules and Transall military transporters as well as A330 multi-role tankers to replace KC-135 tankers, A340 and A310 transports.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



“The Global Military Aircraft Market 2013-2023” provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



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Key Features and Benefits



The report provides detailed analysis of the market for military aircraft during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting expenditure on military aircraft. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.



A significant number of countries are investing in the development of their domestic military aircraft industries by establishing strategic alliances and technology transfer agreements with global military aircraft manufacturers. In addition to improving the indigenous capabilities of a domestic defense firm, this provides the foreign original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with an opportunity to cater to a new market. Furthermore, some European countries that are still suffering from the effects of a recession, including France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, are undertaking joint research and development projects to reduce the per-unit costs of an aircraft. Additionally, partnerships between countries that possess an advance defense industrial base, such as the UK and France, aid the mutual sharing of advanced technology.



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Key Market Issues



Traditionally, North America and Europe accounted for around 80% of global defense spending. However, the global economic downturn, US economic crisis, and European debt crisis are expected to negatively impact the defense spending and lead to defense budget cuts. As a consequence, the allocation for military aircraft is not expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to financial constraints faced by most of the leading defense spenders. For example, the US, the largest defense spender, announced defense budget cuts of US$178 billion between 2011 and 2015. As a result, the US government cancelled its C-17 transport aircraft project in 2010, which resulted in an estimated US$3 billion savings. In January 2011, the German government decided to cut orders for A400M military transport aircraft from 60 to 53 aircraft and is also planning to sell 13 aircraft to foreign customers.



Aircraft such as the F-35 and F-22 require large amounts of on-board electrical power. Power demand has been rising sharply, especially for military platforms. Associated with this trend is an increased need for efficient power conversion and distribution, and thermal management systems. High power electrical systems on aircraft flying at high-speed and high altitude present unique thermal challenges both at the application and system level. Although electrical systems are highly efficient, the magnitude of on-board power demand and unique design aspects of on-board aviation systems lead to considerable thermal management challenges. Even if a 1 MW system were to be up to 95% efficient, a total of 50 kW of heat has to be removed without exceeding acceptable junction temperatures. This poses significant challenges to the thermal management system, as it has to remove the total capacity of waste heat with minimal temperature rise at a minimum of weight and volume.



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