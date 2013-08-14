Latest Survey on Whole Life Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The Life Insurance Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Life Insurance market. These reports provide a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data have been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced ''on-the-ground'' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Synopsis



The report provides market analysis, information and insights into the UK whole life insurance business

The report provides a snapshot of market size and market segmentation

Comprehensive analysis of claims, market drivers and market outlook

Analysis of distribution channels for life insurance products in the UK

Deals, news and regulatory developments

Detailed analysis of competitive landscape and profitability for UK life insurers



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Executive summary



Gross written premiums in the UK’s whole life insurance category fell by 57% between 2007 and 2012, although gained momentum in 2010, and resumed growth at 8% in 2012. The market is dominated by unit-linked products, while the popularity of unitized-with-profits and guaranteed acceptance plans for the over 50s also improved between 2010 and 2012. Whole life insurance penetration represents 1.6% of the country’s GDP and has remained significantly below its pre-crisis levels. Whole life insurance density also fell sharply. Gradual economic recovery, increasing life expectancy and rising disposable income are expected to promote demand for whole life insurance products over the forecast period.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the whole life insurance market in the UK

It provides historical values for the UK’s whole life insurance market for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period

It offers estimates of new business premiums collected in the UK whole life insurance category

It analyses the key features of non-profit, unitized-with-profits and unit-linked whole life insurance products

It provides an overview of claims, market dynamics and market drivers

It discusses various distribution channels for life insurance products in the UK

It profiles top life insurance companies in the UK and outlines the key regulatory changes affecting them



Reasons to buy



Gain an understanding of UK whole life insurance market size

Explore the market dynamics across non-profit, unitized-with-profits and unit-linked whole life insurance segments

Learn about the performance of claims, market drivers and distribution channels

Understand the competitive landscape in terms of performance, profitability and product offerings

Find out more about key deals and recent developments in the market



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Key highlights



The whole life insurance category declined dramatically but proved to be resilient. Meanwhile, growth in claims has been restricted.

Distribution channels are evolving in the post-RDR world.

Regulatory changes will bring further uncertainty.

Low interest rates continue to threaten investment returns and profitability.

Premium growth is expected to settle at 3.5% by 2017.



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