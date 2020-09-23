Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- CMP Pads: Introduction



Chemical mechanical planarization (or polishing) [CMP] is an important step that is used for several times in the manufacturing process of semiconductors to remove excess materials at each layer of the wafer and to obtain a smooth surface



This semiconductor manufacturing process is carried out with the help of a pad and slurry on a polishing tool. Pads and slurries are consumables used in the CMP process.



CMP pads are used in the semiconductor industry to attain a balanced removal rate, planarization, and reduced defectivity performance



Use of CMP pads is beneficial to produce small electronic components with accurate flat surface and polished wafers



In the manufacture of CMP pads, various types of materials are used. These include silicon, silicon carbide, sapphire, gallium arsenide, and indium phosphide.



CMP pads are used in several applications such as silicon wafer polishing, polishing glass and optics, and polishing special metals, plastics, and copper bulk



Rise in Demand for CMP Pads in Semiconductor Industry



Increasing focus on mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), product features, and long battery life is expected to raise the demand for high-performance devices available at an affordable price

In order to manufacture consumer electronics products, multiple semiconductor devices that involve deposition or removal of several materials are used. In the semiconductor manufacturing process, CMP pads play an important role of producing smooth surface.



Additionally, CMP pads are increasingly used for non-IC applications. For instance, to improve extraction of light from LEDs, CMP pads are employed for fabrication of micro lens arrays.



As a result of these advantages, the demand for CMP pads for use in the semiconductor industry is increasing. This is expected to drive the global CMP pads market during the forecast period.



Increasing Use of MEMS Fueling Global CMP Pads Market



A micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) is a small machine that has both electronic and mechanical components with the dimensions ranging from a few millimeters to less than one micrometer

MEMS products are used in multiple electronic applications across various end-use sectors such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, and industrial



Semiconductor devices employed in MEMS products such as pressure and air flow sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, inertial MEMSs, and micro relays are manufactured by using CMP pads



Thus, increase in use of MEMS products in multiple end-use industries is expected to fuel the global CMP pads market during the forecast period