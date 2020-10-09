Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fire Resistant Fabric Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Materials that are lighter, stronger, safer, and faster are currently gaining demand in the market. Fibers that are resistant to high temperature and high performance are used on a large scale as they meet the challenges that include chemical resistance, high temperature resistance, etc. Fire resistant fabrics are those textiles that resist high temperature and fire.



These fabrics are known to be naturally resistant in comparison to other chemical treatments or fireproof fibers that are manufactured artificially. Fire resistant fabrics are organic or carbon-containing materials that reduce a fire hazard. These fabrics do not glow or burn on removal of the ignition source; however, certain changes are observed in their physical and chemical characteristics.



Fibers can be segmented into four categories: (i) natural fibers, which include flax, cotton, and silk; (ii) inorganic fibers, which include glass and asbestos; (iii) synthetic fibers, which include polyester, nylon, and vinyls; and (iv) regenerated fibers, which include rayon. There are three types of fire resistant fibers: non-durable, semi-durable, and durable fire resistants. Non-durable fire resistant fabrics contain water-soluble inorganic salts. These water-soluble inorganic salts are easily removed on exposure to water or by washing.



Semi-durable salts can be removed by repeated washing in the laundry. Durable fire resistant fabrics need to be laundry washed more than 10 times to remove salts. The fire resistance of a fiber is affected by the fabric's weight, ease of combustion, chemical nature, and washing conditions.



Fire resistant fabrics are used in many applications including firefighting uniforms, work wear, transport, law enforcement services, and residential and commercial furnishings. Improvement in technologies and stringent regulations imposed by the government has led to increased use of fire resistant fabrics in various end-user industries such as chemicals, electrical, and oil and gas, which are at a greater risk of fire accidents.



Rising demand from the chemical industry is the major factor driving the global fire resistant fabric market. Increasing demand from the oil and gas sector is also expected to fuel the fire resistant fabrics market. Increased awareness about fire safety procedures in residential and commercial areas is also anticipated to boost the global fire resistant fabrics market in the near future.



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are major players in the global fire resistant fabrics market. Developing economies such as Asia Pacific, especially China and India, are major markets for fire resistant fabrics due to increasing demand in the chemical industry. North America and Europe are also expected to be the major consumers of fire resistant fabrics due to rising demand in the oil and gas industry and stringent regulations set by the governments in the region. Rest of the World, which includes Africa, Australia, and the Middle East, is also likely to boost the demand for fire resistant fabrics in the next few years.



Some of the key players in the global fire resistant fabric market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Royal TenCate, Milliken Chemical Company, PBI Performance Products, Huntsman Corporation, Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Lenzing AG, Teijin Aramid BV, Solvay S.A., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Banswara Syntex Limited, Zz Garments Co. Limited, Xinxiang Zhuocheng Special Textile Co. Limited, Hyundai Fiber Co. Limited, Workrite, Ameetuff Technical Paints Industries, Springfield LLC., Woven Fabric Company, Betala Canvas Company, and The Tyndale Company, Inc.