Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- Milking machines are mechanical suction apparatus for milking of dairy livestock without any human intervention. It is an assembly of a pulsation system, vacuum tubes, clusters of teat cups, rigid milk line, and a number of other components. These are regulated through a computer system that enhances smooth operation of milking through dairy cattle. A milking machine is design for rapid and efficient removal of milk without any physical harm to the teat. This machine also prevent the risk of transmitting pathogenic microorganisms that cause infection such as mastitis. Milking machines help reduce stress around the lactation by creating a good milking routine. These also enhance the quality and yield of the milk and reduces the dependency on skilled farm workers for the manual milking process. Growing requirement for milk across the globe for human consumption and dairy processing is expected to boost the demand for milking machines in the next few years.



Major drivers of the global milking machine market include rise in acceptance of milking machine, high investment in dairy farming, promotion for the usage of milking machines by regulatory bodies, and growth in dairy cattle population across the globe. Additionally, rapid growth in co-operative dairy business in rural areas and rise in awareness about these machines across the globe are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and regular cost required for the maintenance of the machinery are major restraints of the global milking machine market. Development of new and innovative products, targeting new dairy business, and penetration of products through e-commerce business are expected to create significant opportunities for the market.



The global milking machine market can be segmented based on type, system, livestock, end-user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the milking machine market can be bifurcated into fully automatic milking machine and semi-automatic milking machine. Based on system, the milking machine market can be segregated into portable milking machines, barn milking systems, and milking parlors. In terms of livestock, the milking machine market can be divided into cow, buffalo, sheep, goat, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into micro dairy farms, macro dairy farms, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global milking machine market can be classified into online and offline. The offline segment can be sub-segmented into agro retailers, livestock care centers, direct sales, and others.



Based on region, the global milking machine market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Demand for milking machine is increasing in North America owing to the increase in adoption of advance automated technology. Rise in penetration of innovative and advanced automation technologies in Europe is propelling the demand for milking machines in the dairy farming industry in the region. Rapid growth in dairy processing sectors and regional regulatory bodies emphasizing for advanced livestock infrastructure are expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, end-users are opting for milking machines to avoid labor cost. Rapid adoption of advanced technology in the livestock industry in Middle East & Africa is expected to fuel sales across the region in the next few years. High investment in the dairy sector by multinational food processing industries and penetration of new players in the market are expected to drive the milking machine market in South America.



Major players operating in the global milking machine market include Agrifac Machinery BV, Kanters Holland BV, Lely Holding S.a.r.l., Fullwood Ltd, Afimilk Ltd., DeLaval Inc., BouMatic Robotics B.V., DeLaval Inc., Bob-White Systems, Inc., MILKPLAN S.A., AMS GALAXY USA, GEA Group, S. A. Christensen & Co, and pjur group Luxembourg S.A.



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.



Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:



Customer Experience Maps

Insights and Tools based on data-driven research

Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities

Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey



The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.



The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.



Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.



1. Customer Experience Map



The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers' journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.



2. Insights and Tools



The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.



3. Actionable Results



The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.



