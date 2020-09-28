Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Global Network Optimization Services Market - Introduction



Network optimization services are a set of practices utilized to enhance network performance. Several network optimization tools & techniques are used to monitor & improve network performance such as bandwidth management, global load balancing, packet loss monitoring, and minimizing latency.

Network optimization services ensure optimum usage of system resources, and enhance productivity as well as competence of enterprises.



Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Network Optimization Services Market



Lockdowns across major regions (Europe, Asia, and North America) due to an increase in the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) positively impacts the network optimization services market. Shutdown or closure of offices or enterprises due to social distancing is expected to result in a significant dip in the deployment of network optimization services for the year 2020 and 2021, which is expected to impact positively on the network optimization services market.



Demand for VoIP Services across Enterprises Expected to Drive the Global Network Optimization Services market



Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services are developing as an attractive communication substitute for end-users. Several terms such as broadband telephony, IP telephony, broadband phone, and Internet telephony services are connected with VoIP services.



Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services make use of IP technologies for transferring calls over a suitable network. Increasing demand for VoIP services requires huge amount of broadband internet connectivity across enterprises, which is significantly influencing the requirement of network optimization for better operational efficiency.



VoIP services can easily convert voice into a digital signal that travels over the internet. Both small and large enterprises are rapidly adopting cloud-based VoIP services owing to increasing hybrid cloud communications, cost efficiency, and packaged service offerings.



Growing technological advancements in wireless mobile communication and development of network infrastructure are the major factors driving the demand for VoIP services. Some players provide VoIP service that can be used with the available high speed internet connectivity. Dedicated VoIP services can easily connect directly to the IP network by utilizing technologies such as Wi-Fi or wired Ethernet. These services are usually designed in the style of conventional digital business telephone systems.



The impact of this driver is expected to be high during the forecast period. Adoption of network optimization services is increasing across the globe, owing to increasing demand for VoIP services across enterprises. This is expected to boost the global network optimization services market in the next few years.

Lack of Awareness of Benefits of Network Optimization Services Expected to Hamper the Network Optimization Services Market



Across developing or emerging nations, enterprises are still not aware about advantages of network optimization services. Network optimization services can help enterprises in faster data transmission, including disaster recovery competences, bulk data transmission, reducing bandwidth costs, and also enhancing response periods for various interactive applications such as software and database applications.



Therefore, lack of awareness about benefits of network optimization services is expected to hamper the growth of the network optimization services market during the forecast period.



