Latest Travel Tips to the Mediterranean, How to Gear Up, Blog DigitalOlympus.com Writes

Mykonos, a small island in the Aegean boasts some of the best night clubs in the region as well as many golden beaches that dot the island. Visit picturesque Paraga beach famous for its music beach bars and restaurants that exude a holiday feel all year long. Mykonos also offers tours of the island as well as boat excursions to one of Greece’s most famous archaeological sites, the island of Delos. Delos, according to myth, is the birthplace of the Greek God Apollo, and has been declared a national museum and sits just 2 kilometers to the west of Mykonos.



If one is looking for peace and tranquility, one need look no further than beautiful Naxos. Among the largest of the Cyclades, Naxos is the mythological childhood home of Zeus and the birthplace of his son Dionysus, god of wine and feast. Naxos is a true gem of the Greek Islands, unlike some of the other over crowded islands Naxos has managed to stay authentic and retain its natural beauty. When entering the lush green island of Naxos, one is welcomed by the marble gate Portara, the temple of Apollo built in the 6th century BC. The old walled Venetian City in the main town Hora is also a fabulous site to see where one can enjoy the weathe and sites at one of many outdoor cafes and sip on the local spirit Kitron. For a more private and picturesque getaway, hiking paths with breathtaking views and biking trials situated all over the island. make a rewarding experience. Authentic Greek villages dot the island as well where many of the residents still wear their traditional dress and make for a time altering experience. Not to be outdone by the other islands, Naxos also featuress beautiful golden sandy beaches and crystal turquoise waters perfect for any couple looking for a romantic getaway.



Cyprus, the beautiful Island of Aphrodite offers gorgeous beaches, picturesque villages and mouth watering foods. Cyprus is home to many villas where families can enjoy various outdoor activities and stylish living. The famed beaches of Protaras or Paralimni offer beachgoers sandy white beaches and crystal blue waters, and with water parks just a short distance by car, a great convenience for families with children. The old fishing town turned tourist mega attraction of Agia Napa offers abundant nightlife, fantastic beaches, as well as educational fun with a Marine Park where one can enjoy dolphins, and a Dinosaur Park where children can visit with prehistoric creatures. On the western coast of the Island the city of Paphos no doubt offers the same beautiful beachgoing options. Surfing and scuba diving are among the many options for for day time activites as well as hiking and even mini golf. Paphos is also home of the ancient “Tombs of the Kings”, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where underground tombs dating back to the 4th century BCE and carved out of solid rock are believed to be the burial sites of ancient Cypriot aristocrats. The Troodos Mountains where you can visit ancient monasteries and enjoy the fresh pine air at an outdoor taverna are also just a short drive from Paphos.



The Mediterranean has enchanted travelers for centuries. Make memories that will last a lifetime whether you take the popular route or the road less traveled. The islands of the Mediterranean are majestic and its people friendly and welcoming.



