Latest Travel Vaccines Market to 2019 - Hepatitis A, Japanese Encephalitis and Meningococcal Vaccine Segments to Drive Growth

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- The leading business intelligence provider GBI Research has released its latest research report, entitled “Travel Vaccines Market to 2019 – Hepatitis A, Japanese Encephalitis and Meningococcal Vaccine Segments to Drive Growth”. The report provides insights into the vaccines in the Travel Vaccines market including market forecasts up to 2019. It provides an in-depth analysis of the travel vaccines, as well as insights into the Travel Vaccines R&D pipeline. The report provides in-depth analysis of the unmet needs, drivers and barriers that affect the global Travel Vaccines market (http://www.researchmoz.us/travel-vaccines-market-to-2019-hepatitis-a-japanese-encephalitis-and-meningococcal-vaccine-segments-to-drive-growth-report.html).



The report analyzes the market for Travel Vaccines in the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. In addition, it provides overview of vaccines market in India, China and Australia including regulatory frameworks and profiles of the top companies, deals and pipeline analysis. The report discusses the global pipeline for Travel Vaccines across various stages of development. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



GBI Research found that the Travel Vaccines market in the top seven markets was valued at $1,343m in 2012, increasing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11% during the 2007–2012 historic period. The market is projected to witness growth of 7.5% during the 2012–2019 forecast period to reach $2,224m. The growth in the Travel Vaccines market is driven by increased uptake of hepatitis A vaccines, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period and reach $423m in 2019 from $264m in 2012.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=167890&type=S



Scope



Annualized market data for the Travel Vaccines market from 2007 to 2012, forecast forward to 2019.

Analysis of the Travel Vaccines market in the leading geographies of the world, which includes the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

Market characterization of the Travel Vaccines market including market size, cost of vaccination.

Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market.

Coverage of pipeline molecules in various phases of vaccine development.

Competitive benchmarking of leading companies. Key companies studied in this report are GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck and Novartis.

Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that have taken place between 2009 and up to January 2013 in the global Travel Vaccines market.



Reasons to Buy



Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the potential region and Travel Vaccines market segments poised for strong growth.

Create a more tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers of the global Travel Vaccines market.

Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas and top selling products of leading companies.

Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us