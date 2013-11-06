Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Canadian Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis



- “Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Canadian Retail Packaging Market” is a detailed industry report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends and opportunities in Canada packaging market.



- The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, packaging manufacturing trends and packaging innovation within Canada consumer packaged goods market. The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into each of the packaging materials- Flexible, Glass, Rigid Plastic, Rigid Metal, and Paper and Board.



- The report includes detailed tables and charts to provide a comprehensive understanding of packaging consumption to clearly establish market trends, packaging dynamics and areas of future growth potential.



- It provides an overview of the competitive landscape of Canadian packaging sector within analysis of the key market leaders including a snap shot of major deals.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the CPG market.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



As consumers' product demand evolves the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves - favouring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The differential growth across different packaging materials and formats drive fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for 2007-2017. Each packaging material has detailed data break up by packaging type, closure material, closure type, outer material, and outer type.



Key Features and Benefits



Comprehensive coverage of the key consumer trends affecting the CPG market. Markets covered include Alcoholic Drinks, Food, Health andBeauty, Home Improvement, Household Care, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Pet Care, and Tobacco andTobacco Products



Detailed analysis of each packaging material providing detailed break up including pack types, closures, and outers.



Provides key manufacturing and innovation trends in the packaging industry.



Highlights the key regulatory framework governing the Canadian packaging industry.



Overview of the competitive landscape in Canada's packaging industry including key competitors in each of the packaging material segments and major deals.



Key Highlights



Canada's rising aging population and shrinking household size are driving the demand for smaller pack formats. The increasing immigrant population is creating a niche market segment for products of foreign origin, increasing the importance of packaging and labeling.



Manufacturers are increasingly opting for technology upgrades in an attempt to improve efficiency. For instance, the HyCAP injection moulding machine shortens the production time required for beverage closures.



Canadians are increasingly shopping online in an effort to make a purchase that is best suited to them. The rise in smartphone penetration has further driven the growth of online retailing in Canada, which will drive demand for secondary packaging.



With rising consumer awareness, product sustainability has become a major concern for manufacturers, driving innovation in the Canadian packaging industry. For instance, Coca-Cola has launched an eco-friendly sugarcane-based PET bottle.



Companies Mentioned



Ball Corporation, Rock-Tenn, Crown Holdings Inc., Montebello Packaging, Graphic Packaging Norampac, Bird Packaging, Owens-Illinois Inc., Hood Packaging Corporation, Ardagh Group, Sonco Canada Corporation, Acron Packaging, Amcor Packaging, Alpha poly packaging solutions, Rexam PLC



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145459/latest-trends-and-key-issues-in-the-canadian-retail-packaging-market-the-outlook-for-primary-packaging-containers-closures-and-outers-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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