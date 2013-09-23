Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Chinese Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Chinese Retail Packaging Market" is a detailed industry report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends and opportunities in China's packaging market.

- The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, packaging manufacturing trends and packaging innovation within China's consumer packaged goods market. The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into each of the packaging materials- Flexible, Glass, Rigid Plastic, Rigid Metal, and Paper andBoard.

- The report includes detailed tables and charts to provide a comprehensive understanding of packaging consumption to clearly establish market trends, packaging dynamics, and areas of future growth potential.

- It provides an overview of the competitive landscape of the Chinese packaging sector with an analysis of the key market leaders including a snap shot of major deals



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the CPG market.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer product demand evolves the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves - favouring some packaging types and formats, and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The differential growth across different packaging materials and formats drives fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for the years 2007-2017. Each packaging material has detailed data break up by packaging type, closure material, closure type, outer material, and outer type.



Key Features and Benefits

Comprehensive coverage of the key consumer trends affecting the CPG market. Markets covered include alcoholic drinks, food, health and beauty, home improvement, household care, non-alcoholic drinks, pet care, and tobacco and tobacco products



Detailed analysis of each packaging material providing detailed break up including pack types, closures, and outers.



Provides key manufacturing and innovation trends in the packaging industry.



Highlights the key regulatory framework governing the China packaging industry.



Overview of the competitive landscape in China packaging industry including key companies in each of the packaging material segments and major deals.



Key Highlights

Rigid plastics have been growing rapidly in key markets such as Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks. The advantages of plastic seem to still outweigh the challenges the material faces in the form of environmental concerns and costs.



The aging population and smaller households will enhance the need for packaging designs enhancing convenience and smaller pack sizes in order to reduce the need for storage of large volumes of consumables.



The highly pragmatic Chinese consumer accounts for the highest household savings in the world and discern value-for-money products. survey shows that 21% of the total consumer market sales were made due to the value for money proposition that the product offered compared to competing products.



The expanding middle class with increasingly disposable income is boosting demand for aspirational products. 2012 consumer survey shows that 4.29 %of the total consumer market sales were made by aspirational consumer trends.



Retailers and packaging converters have shown a strong inclination for lightweight packaging. Light weighting offers a win-win scenario as it reduces cost, as well as meeting regulatory compliance with respect to environmental challenges. Coca-Cola China has recently adopted Bericap closures that offer 15% savings in the use of resin.



Companies Mentioned



Amcor, Ardagh Group, Avery Dennison, Ball Corporation, Bemis, China Metal Packaging Group, CPMC Holdings Ltd., DS Smith, Fusion Glassworks, International Paper, Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., Mondi Group, Owens Illionis, Print Pack, Rockwood Glass Group, Shiner International, Yantai NBC Glass Packaging Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141653/latest-trends-and-key-issues-in-the-chinese-retail-packaging-market-the-outlook-for-primary-packaging-containers-closures-and-outers-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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