Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Latest Trends and Key Issues in the German Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the German Retail Packaging Market" is a detailed industry report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends and opportunities in Germany packaging market.

- The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, packaging manufacturing trends and packaging innovation within Germany consumer packaged goods market. The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into each of the packaging materials- Flexible, Glass, Rigid Plastic, Rigid Metal and Paper andBoard.

- The report includes detailed tables and charts to provide a comprehensive understanding of packaging consumption to clearly establish market trends, packaging dynamics and areas of future growth potential.

- It provides an overview of the competitive landscape of German packaging sector within analysis of the key market leaders including a snap shot of major deals.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also a demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the CPG market.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer product demand evolves the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves - favouring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The differential growth across different packaging materials and formats drive fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for the years 2007-2017. Each packaging material has detailed data break up by packaging type, closure material, closure type, outer material, and outer type.



Key Features and Benefits

Comprehensive coverage of the key consumer trends affecting the CPG market. Markets covered include alcoholic drinks, food, health and beauty, home improvement, household care, non-alcoholic drinks, pet care, and tobacco and tobacco products



Detailed analysis of each packaging material providing detailed break up including pack types, closures, and outers.



Provides key manufacturing and innovation trends in the packaging industry.



Highlights the key regulatory framework governing the German packaging industry.



Overview of the competitive landscape in Germany packaging industry including key players in each of the packaging material segments and major deals.



Key Highlights

Plastic packaging commands the largest share in the German packaging industry. The material's ability to mould to the different needs of CPG companies, and constant innovation from packaging manufacturers is helping Plastics to penetrate to new product categories.



As per VEBU (Vegetarierbund Deutschland), 8-9% of total German population is vegetarian. A string of food scandals has made German consumers wary about contaminated meat consumption, which has partly led to increased demand for vegetarian food.



Smaller single-person households will enhance the need for smaller pack sizes, in order to reduce the need for the storage of large volumes of consumables; in addition single-serve packs will gain importance.



Busy lifestyles demand convenient packaging. survey shows that people with busy lifestyles prefer products that offer ease of use such as re-sealable packaging, single-serve packaging, or in-pack cooking



Retailers, as well as packaging converters, have shown a strong inclination for lightweight packaging. Light weighting offers a win-win scenario as it reduces cost, as well as meeting regulatory compliance with respect to environmental challenges.



Companies Mentioned



Amcor, AR Carton , Ardagh glass, August Faller KG, Ball Corporation, Berry Plastics, Constantia, Crown Holdings, DS Smith PLC, Huhtamaki, Nordenia Int., Rexam PLC, RPC, Smurfit Kappa



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140598/latest-trends-and-key-issues-in-the-german-retail-packaging-market-the-outlook-for-primary-packaging-containers-closures-and-outers-to-2017.html