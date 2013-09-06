Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Indian Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Indian Retail Packaging Market is a detailed industry report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends and opportunities in India packaging market.

- The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, packaging manufacturing trends and packaging innovation, within the Indian consumer packaged goods market. The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into each of the following packaging materials; Flexible, Glass, Rigid Plastic, Rigid Metal and Paper andBoard.

- The report includes detailed tables and charts to provide a comprehensive understanding of packaging consumption, to clearly established market trends, packaging dynamics and areas of future growth potential.

-It provides an overview of the competitive landscape of Indian packaging sector with an analysis of the key market leaders including a snap shot of major deals.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the CPG market.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer product demand evolves, the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves,favoring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The growth differential across various packaging materials and formats drive fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for the years 2007-2017. Each packaging material has a detailed data breakdown by packaging type, closure material, closure type, outer material, and outer type.



Key Features and Benefits

Comprehensive coverage of the key consumer trends affecting the CPG market. Markets covered include alcoholic drinks, food, health and beauty, home improvement, household care, non-alcoholic drinks, pet care, and tobacco and tobacco products



Detailed analysis of each packaging material, providing a detailed breakdown; including pack types, closures, and outers.



Provides key manufacturing and innovation trends in the packaging industry.



Highlights the key regulatory framework governing the Indian packaging industry.



Overview of the competitive landscape in India packaging industry including key players in each of the packaging material segments and major deals.



Key Highlights

Flexible packaging commands the largest share in the Indian packaging industry. The ability of this packaging type to mold to the different needs of CPG companies, along with its light weighting and down gauging properties, is helping it to penetrate into new product categories.



Indian population mainly comprises of youth with median age of 26.7 years. The growing rate of urbanization and rising incomes makes this consumer group increasingly brand conscious, and prone to experimentation, which is driving demand for new branded products.



The changing size of households has prompted CPG manufacturers to adapt their pack sizes to the needs of these 'nuclear' families.' Family fit' packs will gain greater attention from these families as well.



A increase in dual income earners and the growing affluent middle class consumers aspire for affordable premium, or 'masstige' products, which are also differentiated by premium packaging.



Packaging companies have shown a strong inclination towards light weight packaging. Light weighting offers a win-win scenario for both retailers and package converters, as it reduces costs as well as meeting regulatory compliance with respect to environmental challenges.



Companies Mentioned



Uflex, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Parekh Aluminex Ltd., ITC, Polyplex corporation Ltd., AuSom Enterprise Ltd., Tetrapak, The Paper Products Ltd., Garware Polyester Ltd., Bilcare Ltd., Ester Industries Ltd., Borosil, Balmer Lawrie and Co. Ltd., Hindustan National Glass and Industries, Essel Propack, Pearl Polymers Ltd., Hindustan Steel Works Ltd., Perfectpac Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140600/latest-trends-and-key-issues-in-the-indian-retail-packaging-market-the-outlook-for-primary-packaging-containers-closures-and-outers-to-2017.html