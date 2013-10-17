Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Italian Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Italian Retail Packaging Market is a detailed industry report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends and opportunities in Italy packaging market.

- The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, packaging manufacturing trends and packaging innovation within Italy consumer packaged goods market. The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into each of the packaging materials- Flexible, Glass, Rigid Plastic, Rigid Metal and PaperandBoard.

- The report includes detailed tables and charts to provide a comprehensive understanding of packaging consumption to clearly establish market trends, packaging dynamics and areas of future growth potential.

-It provides an overview of the competitive landscape of Italian packaging sector within analysis of the key market leaders including a snap shot of major deals.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also a demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the CPG market.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer product demand evolves the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves - favouring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The differential growth across different packaging materials and formats drive fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for the years 2007-2017. Each packaging material has detailed data break up by packaging type, closure material, closure type, outer material, and outer type.



Key Features and Benefits

Comprehensive coverage of the key consumer trends affecting the CPG market. Markets covered include alcoholic drinks, food, health and beauty, home improvement, household care, non-alcoholic drinks, pet care, and tobacco and tobacco products



Detailed analysis of each packaging material providing detailed break up including pack types, closures, and outers.



Provides key manufacturing and innovation trends in the packaging industry.



Highlights the key regulatory framework governing the Italian packaging industry.



Overview of the competitive landscape in Italy packaging industry including key players in each of the packaging material segments and major deals.



Key Highlights

Plastic packaging holds the largest share in the Italian packaging industry. The material's ability to produce lightweight packages for ease of handling, moulding into various shapes, speedy transportation, and reducing cost helps it to attain prominence in the Italian retail market.



The decreasing average household size along with an increasing number of single person households will stimulate the demand for single portion packaging. Further, convenient packaging is also growing in importance as consumers who live busy lifestyle opt for on-the-go consumption.



Macro-economic factors such as high unemployment rates and increasing consumption tax with declining purchasing power is leading brand conscious Italians to turn price conscious.



Retailers and packaging companies both show a strong preference for lightweight packaging for various reasons as it offers a win-win scenario reducing raw material consumption, save cost, as well as meeting regulatory compliance with respect to sustainability.



Companies Mentioned



Amcor Ltd, Ardagh Group, Aver Dennison, Crown Imballaggi Italia, DS Smith PLC, Gerresheimer, Greif Inc, Guala Closures Spa, Huhtamaki, Linpac Group, Mauser Group, Mondi Plc, Rexam Plc, RPC Group, Safta Spa, Smurfit Kappa Group, TetrapakItaliana Spa, ZignagoVetro Spa



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144290/latest-trends-and-key-issues-in-the-italian-retail-packaging-market-the-outlook-for-primary-packaging-containers-closures-and-outers-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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