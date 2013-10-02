Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Spanish Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Latest Trends and Key Issues in Spain Retail Packaging Market" is a detailed industry report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends and opportunities in Spain packaging market.

The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, packaging manufacturing trends and packaging innovation within Spain consumer packaged goods market. The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into each of the packaging materials Flexible, Glass, Rigid Plastic, Rigid Metal and Paper &Board.

The report includes detailed tables and charts to provide a comprehensive understanding of packaging consumption to clearly establish market trends, packaging dynamics and areas of future growth potential.

It provides an overview of the competitive landscape of Spain packaging sector with an analysis of the key market leaders including a snap shot of major deals.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the CPG market.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer product demand evolves the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves favouring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The differential growth across different packaging materials and formats drive fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for the years 20072017. Each packaging material has detailed data break up by packaging type, closure material, closure type, outer material, and outer type.



Key Features and Benefits

Comprehensive coverage of the key consumer trends affecting the CPG market. Markets covered include alcoholic drinks, food, health & beauty, home improvement, household care, non-alcoholic drinks, pet care, and tobacco & tobacco products



Detailed analysis of each packaging material providing detailed break up including pack types, closures, and outers.



Provides key manufacturing and innovation trends in the packaging industry.



Highlights the key regulatory framework governing the Spain packaging industry.



Overview of the competitive landscape in Spain packaging industry including key players in each of the packaging material segments and major deals.



Key Highlights

Rigid Plastics holds the biggest market share in the Spanish packaging industry because of its ability to mold to different needs of the CPG companies. Also, demand for light weighting packaging is helping it to replace other traditional packaging materials such as Glass and Rigid Metal in certain categories.



Unemployment rate specifically among youth in age bracket 16 24 has risen steadily as an impact of financial difficult times in the country. Rising unemployment has negatively impacted perception of Spaniards towards current economic situation, and increasing the role packaging plays in showing consumers that a product offers good value for money.



With one-sixth of the total population above the age of 65years, there is a greater need for packaging manufacturers to adapt to the specific set of age-related requirements such as easy-to-open, easy-to-close, easy-to-handle, and longer shelf life.



Packaging companies have shown a strong inclination towards lightweight packaging. Manufacturers are increasing efforts to lower cost by light weighting packs which reduces costs as well as meets regulatory compliance with respect to environmental challenges. For instance, the Spanish supermarket chain Mercadonahas introduced a new packaging in plastic triple packs for Ambient Fish & Seafood products, changing the industrys traditional anchovy packaging from a Metal Can to permeable plastic tri-pack.



Companies Mentioned



Amcor Flexibles Espana SL and Huhtamaki, Volpak, Inplacsa, PlasteuropaEnvases Flexibles SA, Smurfit Kappa, SAICA Group, Mayer-Melnhof Packaging Iberica SL, Tetra Pak Hispana SA, Gerresheimer, Graham Packaging Iberica SL, Linpac, Artenius PET Packaging IbriaSA,Mauser, Rexam Beverage Can Iberica SL, MivisaEnvases, AuxiliarConservera, BroquetasBerbes, Saint GobainVicasa SA, Owens-Illinois Inc



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143178/latest-trends-and-key-issues-in-the-spanish-retail-packaging-market-the-outlook-for-primary-packaging-containers-closures-and-outers-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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