Product Synopsis

- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the UK Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging and outers to 2017 is a detailed industry report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends and opportunities in the UK packaging market



- The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, packaging manufacturing trends and packaging innovation within the UK consumer packaged goods market. The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into each of the packaging materials- flexible, glass, rigid plastic, rigid metal and paper andboard



- The report includes detailed tables and charts to provide a comprehensive understanding of packaging consumption to clearly establish market trends, packaging dynamics and areas of future growth potential



- It provides an overview of the competitive landscape of the UK packaging sector with an analysis of the key market leaders including a snap shot of major deals



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the CPG market.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer product demand evolves the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves - favoring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The differential growth across different packaging materials and formats drive fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for the years 2007-2017. Each packaging material has detailed data break up by packaging type, closure material, closure type, outer material, and outer type.



Key Features and Benefits

Comprehensive coverage of the key consumer trends affecting the CPG market. Markets covered include alcoholic drinks, food, health and beauty, home improvement, household care, non-alcoholic drinks, pet care, and tobacco and tobacco products



Detailed analysis of each packaging material providing detailed break up including pack types, closures, and outers.



Provides key manufacturing and innovation trends in the packaging industry.



Highlights the key regulatory framework governing the UK packaging industry.



Overview of the competitive landscape in the UK packaging industry including key players in each of the packaging material segments and major deals.



Key Highlights

Even though paper and board constitutes the largest share in the overall packaging space, rigid plastics has been growing rapidly in key markets such as health and beauty. The advantages of plastic seem to still outweigh the challenges the material faces in the form of environmental concerns and costs.



The UK's food culture is evolving mainly due to exposure to varied cuisines as people travel more, and by immigration. Even though most of the change is still concentrated in the cosmopolitan areas, the volumes derived are high.



Challenging macro-economic trends have forced customers to look for value for money options in almost all grocery purchases. survey shows that 13.4% of the total consumer market sales were made due to the value for money proposition that the product offered compared to competing products.



Busy lifestyles demand convenient packaging. survey shows that people with busy lifestyles prefer products that offer ease of use such as resealable packaging, single-serve packaging, or in-pack cooking.



Retailers, as well as packaging converters, have shown a strong inclination for lightweight packaging. Lightweighting offers a win-win scenario as it reduces cost as well as meeting regulatory compliance with respect to environmental challenges.



Companies Mentioned



Amcor Ltd, Ardagh Glass, Ball Corp., British Polythene Industries, Chesapeake Corp., Constantia, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, LINPAC Group, Mondi plc, Rexam plc, RPC Group, SAICA, Smurfit Kappa Group, Store Enso Oyj, Tetrapak International SA,









