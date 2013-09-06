Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Latest Trends and Key Issues in the US Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the US Retail Packaging Market is a detailed industry report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends and opportunities in the US packaging market.

- The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, packaging manufacturing trends and packaging innovation within the US consumer packaged goods market. The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into each of the packaging materials- Flexible, Glass, Rigid Plastic, Rigid Metal, and Paper andBoard.

- The report includes detailed tables and charts to provide a comprehensive understanding of packaging consumption to clearly establish market trends, packaging dynamics, and areas of future growth potential.

- It provides an overview of the competitive landscape of the US packaging sector with an analysis of the key market leaders including a snap shot of major deals.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging growth opportunities within the CPG market.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer product demand evolves, the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves - favouring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The differential growth across different packaging materials and formats drives fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for the years 2007-2017. Each packaging material has detailed data broken down by packaging type, closure material, closure type, outer material, and outer type.



Key Features and Benefits

Comprehensive coverage of the key consumer trends affecting the CPG market. Markets covered include alcoholic drinks, food, health and beauty, home improvement, household care, non-alcoholic drinks, pet care, and tobacco and tobacco products.



Detailed analysis of each packaging material providing a detailed breakdown, including pack types, closures, and outers.



Provides key manufacturing and innovation trends in the packaging industry.



Highlights the key regulatory framework governing the US packaging industry.



Overview of the competitive landscape in the US packaging industry including key competitors in each of the packaging material segments and major deals.



Key Highlights

According to research, carbonates consumption in the US declined during 2007-2012 and this trend is also expected to continue during 2012-2017. This decline is expected to significantly impact the demand for metal cans in the US. Unit sales of metal cans in Carbonates is expected to register a negative CAGR of 4.1% during 2012-2017.



Economic uncertainty and fears related to the recession have made Americans more conscious regarding their expenditure. This has resulted in the decline in demand for premium products with sophisticatedly designed and trendy packaging.



Health concerns and consumers' desire to avoid certain ingredients will increase the importance of product labels, which will need to clearly display information such as sugar and fat content. Additionally, consumers will increasingly look for free-from claims.



Companies Mentioned



Amcor, Ardagh glass, Ball Corporation, Bemis company, Berry Plastics, Boise Inc., Bway Corp., Crown Holdings, Exopack LLC, Gallo Glass, Graham Packaging, Graphic Packaging, International Paper, Owens Illinois, Rexam, Sealed Air, Sonoco, Tetra Pak, US corrugated, Vitro Packaging



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140599/latest-trends-and-key-issues-in-the-us-retail-packaging-market-the-outlook-for-primary-packaging-containers-closures-and-outers-to-2017.html