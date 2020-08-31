Latest Trends in Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Overview 2020: Global Growth Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Blockchain is the core technology which allows storage of data globally. Blockchain is widely used in the various sectors such as quality control & compliance, counterfeit management, real-time workforce tracking & management, asset tracking & management, logistics & supply chain management.



For a better understanding of the Blockchain in Manufacturing market, a better grip over the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors are needed as they are impacting the market towards progress. Those factors can ensure a swift helming of the market by rough patches of economic crisis and help in averting plummeting results. With real-time data, the report captures the essence of the market and provides a close reading of demographic changes. Report would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities and optimally use resources provided by growth pockets.



Market Drivers

Rise in emphasis on energy efficiency and cost of production is expected to boost the growth of global blockchain in manufacturing market. Furthermore, rise in venture capital investments and initial coin offerings will have the positive impact on global block chain in manufacturing market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for blockchain as-a-service for enterprises is expected to propel the growth of global blockchain in manufacturing market.



Market Restraints

However, uncertain regulatory landscape and absence of common set of standards are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the growth of global block-chain in manufacturing market.



Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Oracle, 10 Xain AG, Wipro Limited, Factom, Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia Corporation, Amazon.Com Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and IBM Corporation.



Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Taxonomy

By Application

- Quality control & Compliance

- Counterfeit Management

- Real-Time Workforce Tracking & Management

- Logistics & Supply Chain Management

- Business Process Optimization

- Asset Tracking & Management

- Predictive Maintenance

By End User

- Electronics & Semiconductor

- Pharmaceutical

- Aerospace & Defense

- Automotive

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa



