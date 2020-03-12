Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Global Battery Material Market: Summary



The Global Battery Material Market is estimated to reach USD 90.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5 %, states forencis research (FSR).



The battery is referred to as a device that is designed to provide energy through the movement of electrons within a circuit. This flow of electrons is mainly depending on the materials used a cathode, anode or electrolyte in the battery. Battery materials are the materials that carry out reduction and oxidation leading to energy storage or generation. These can be metal or nonmetals or even alloys that focuses on optimizing the overall efficiency of the battery.



Global Battery Material Market: Drivers & Restraints



1. Market Drivers:



* Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicle



The demand for electric vehicles is escalating for a few years and is expected to continue the trend in the years to follow. The electric vehicle is gaining more interest owing to higher environmental concerns all over the globe. These electrically driven vehicles are technologically advanced, and emits lower Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and possess higher efficiency. In addition to this, favorable government support towards electric vehicles from the developed and emerging nations to minimize the overall hazardous emission leading to climate change is pushing the demand for electric vehicles.



* Growing Adoption of Smart Devices



Higher penetration of the internet across the globe is escalating demand for smart devices. With the growing demand for a smart device, there exist more need for lithium battery, which further boost the overall market growth. Increasing technology-friendly population, higher internet access with increasing technological advancement leading to the emergence of more advanced smart devices are pushing the market growth higher. Higher consumer awareness towards wearable smart devices is further increasing adoption of the portable batteries, which is anticipated to push the market growth higher.



2. Market Restraints:



Strict Legislation for Transportation of Battery

Lithium batteries are needed for the future, owing to increase shifts towards portable devices. Hence, the shipment of these batteries is required with higher safety. Transportation of these Li-ion batteries is under strict supervision as batteries contain hazardous, and toxic to the living organisms. To govern this, certain regulation has been imposed subject to specific packaging, marking, labeling. Packing instructions for air transport of lithium batteries globally is revised under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which prohibits the transport of lithium-ion batteries as cargo on passenger aircraft.



Such restrictions on battery transport are projected to hamper the overall market growth.



Global Battery Material Market: Key Segments



1. Key Segments by Material: Lithium-ion(Li-ion), Nickel Cadmium(Ni-Cd), Nickel-Metal Hydride(Ni-MH), Lead-Acid and Others

2. Key Segments by Application Portable Electronics, Medical Devices, Power Tools, Power Back up, Electric Vehicles, Military and Others

3. Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa with individual country-level analysis.



Global Battery Material Market: Report Scope



The report on the Battery Material market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.



1. Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years: 2018-2027

2. Base Year for Market Calculation: 2019

3. Forecasted Period: 2020-2027 (2020 estimated year, forecasted up to 2027)

4. Measured Units: Value (USD Million) Volume (Units)

5. Segments Included: Type, Components, Fuel Type, Application, End-User and Region

6. Regional Coverage: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America



Global Battery Material Market: Key Companies Covered



* BASF SE (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

* Umicore

* NICHIA CORPORATION

* Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

* 3M

* Dow

* LG Chem

* SHOWA DENKO K.K

* Asahi Kasei Corporation

* POSCO

* Other Key Companies



Global Battery Material Market: Report Segmentation



For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research



Global Battery Material Market, by Material



1. Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd)

1.1 Nickel Oxide Hydroxide

1.2 Metallic Cadmium

1.3 Non-woven Polyolefin

1.4 Others



2. Lead-acid

2.1 Lead Dioxide

2.2 Metallic Lead

2.3 Dilute Sulfuric Acid

2.4 Others



3. Nickel-Metal Hydride(Ni-MH)

3.1 Nickel-hydroxide

3.2 Metallic Alloys

3.3 Potassium-hydroxide (KOH)

3.4 Others



4.Lithium-Ion Battery Material

4.1 Cathode

4.1.1 LCO (lithium cobalt oxide)

4.1.2 LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate)

4.1.3 NCA (lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide)

4.1.4 NCM (lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide)

4.1.5 LMO (lithium manganese oxide)

4.1.6 Pure nickel LNO (lithium nickel oxide) cathodes



5. Anode

5.1 Carbon

5.2 LTO (lithium titanate oxide)



6. Separator

6.1 Polyolefin



7.Others



Global Battery Material Market, by Application



1. Portable Electronics

2. Medical Devices

3. Power Tools

4. Power Back up

5. Electric Vehicles

6. Military

7. Others



Global Battery Material Market, by Region



1. Asia-Pacific

1.1 China

1.2 India

1.3 Japan

1.4 South Korea

1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific



2. North America

2.1 US

2.2 Canada

2.3 Mexico



3. Europe

3.1 Germany

3.2 UK

3.3 France

3.4 Italy

3.5 Spain

3.6 Rest of Europe



4. Middle East & Africa

4.1 Saudi Arabia

4.2 UAE

4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



5. South America

5.1 Brazil

5.2 Argentina

5.3 Rest of South America



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



* What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

* What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

* What are the evolving types of the global market?

* What are the evolving applications of the global market?

* What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

* Who are the key global players operating in the market?

* How are the major players leveraging in the existing global market conditions?



Report Audience:



* Battery Material Market Providers

* Battery Material Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers

* End-Users of Varied Segments of Battery Material Market

* Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions

* Associations and Industrial Organizations

* Research & Consulting Service Providers

* Research & Development Organizations

* Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms



60+ MARKET TABLES AND 30+ FIGURES WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE BATTERY MATERIAL MARKET STUDY



