Latest Vaporizer Reviews Provider VapeFlowers.com Offers Dual Rating System, Site and User Ratings

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- With increasing popularity of vaporizers, there has been emergence of many vaporizer review sites however the latest of the bunch VapeFlowers.com is providing a unique dual ratings system, which further guides vaping enthusiasts to selecting only the best and most suitable vaporizer.



The new Vape Flowers has already published comprehensive reviews of over 50 vaporizers and its professional vaping critics have rated them based on a comparative analysis. This comparative analysis is based on the 5 major aspects of the vaporizers – Product features, heating system, ease of use, construction of the model and value for price. Each review is inclusive of multiple images, clearly displaying the vaporizer’s construct and a YouTube video showcasing the model and its working.



The site or critics rating is based on Vape Flower’s own rating system, while the ‘user’ ratings are based on the popularity and preference amongst the consumers of the product, offering a much needed comprehensive information to potential buyers.



VapeFlowes.com has arranged its vaporizer reviews according to the common categories – Bag, Pen, Portable, Water-Filtered, Budget and Forced Air Vaporizers. Currently the portable Ascent Vaporizer and the forced air & bag vaporizer Digital Volcano have received the most ratings by the users. The ratings are somewhat similar amongst the professionals and consumers however, in the case of Digital Volcano both ratings are very high representing it as a unanimous favorite.



Vaporizers have come a long way since their initial acceptance last 2-3 years ago, when portable vaporizers were considered as the most preferred type. However now, many different types have been successfully introduced such as the water filtered vaporizers.



VapeFlowers.com also has an insightful blog which shares such latest technological inventions and discussing any future models.



About VapeFlowers.com

VapeFlowers.com is one of the leading websites that provides reviews and ratings of numerous vaporizers. Through the online platform, http://www.vapeflowers.com/, the various comprehensive reviews can be viewed and consumers of a specific vaporizer can even submit their own feedback and ratings. VapeFlowers.com has one of the largest databases of vaporizer reviews and is up to date on latest releases & upcoming models.



For more information about Vaporizer Reviews, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of vapeflowers.com, please email to support@vapeflowers.com.