Latest Version Software Information Is Featured on New Website CurrentVersionSoftware.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- SHG Holdings LLC has just announced the launch of a brand new website called CurrentVersionSoftware.com. The site is dedicated to providing people with updated information on many of the most popular software programs, including the latest version of iTunes, VLC and FireFox.



As anybody who runs any of these programs on their computer knows quite well, it can be time-consuming and confusing to keep up with the latest version software. In order for a PC to run as efficiently as possible, it is important to stay informed about the newest software that has been released.



In addition to providing people with information about software updates and when the most popular programs were initially released, the new website, http://www.currentversionsoftware.com, also lists the dates of the last updated versions as well as links to the software to update the programs.



There are many reasons why people should keep up with the latest versions of their software. For example, they are often necessary for compatibility reasons. Because the software that runs on a computer interacts with the other programs, if one program is updated, usually the other programs should be updated as well.



In addition, new versions of software can help fix problems or bugs that software developers have discovered in their programs. In order to keep security as up-to-date and functional as possible, programs are updated to amend any possible issues.



“The program developing business is pretty competitive and developers need to stay ahead of the curve or their programs get left behind,” an article on the new website noted, adding that one way programmers try to do this is by adding new features.



“Sometimes the features are requested by the users of the program other times the developers are anticipating the need for such a feature in the marketplace in order to provide something that the users may want but also staying in front of competitors.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about which software programs have recently been updated is welcome to visit CurrentVersionSoftware.com at any time; there, they can read up on the latest version of FireFox, Google Chrome and many others. The site also features in-depth instructions on how to check a computer to determine which version of software is currently running.



About CurrentVersionSoftware.com

SHG Holdings LLC is a digital media company, building, marketing and monetizing websites. The company was founded by Stanley Gutowski in 2008. Currently their portfolio consists of over 70 websites. For more information, please visit http://currentversionsoftware.com