Latest Walgreens Coupons and Promotions for Week Ending 13 April Are Featured at ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- ENetHealth.com have just posted an article that lists the latest coupon codes and promotional offers from Walgreens for the week ending 13 April 2013.



Walgreens are one of America's largest and most well-known pharmacies, but they do of course sell lots of health and beauty products as well, and there are now savings available on lots of these products.



To begin with, customers can save $10 when they spend $50 at Walgreens between now and April 2013 (using the latest coupon code), which in itself is an excellent offer.



However ENetHealth are also reporting that there are lots of products that can be purchased on a 'Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off' basis this week.



These include Revlon Cosmetics, Aveeno beauty products, and a number of vitamins, supplements and pain relief products.



Customers can also benefit from 40% off Lumene skin products, 25% off Schick Intuition, Hydro and Quattro Cartridges, and 20% off Bath Safety Chairs and Drive Medical Aids.



In addition, there are also price reductions on a wide variety of different products, including Olay Pro-X Skin Care Kits and Neutrogena Sun Care products.



A spokesman for ENetHealth.com said:



"Walgreens run new promotions every single week, but we really wanted to let people know that they can now save $10 on a $50 spend for a limited time because this represents an excellent saving."



"Plus of course we felt it was worth mentioning many of the products that are on offer this week because there are some fantastic savings available here as well."



Anyone that would like to find out more about all of these Walgreens promotions for the week ending 13 April, can do so by visiting:



http://enethealth.com/walgreens-latest-promotions-for-7-13-april-2013/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health and beauty, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.