Latest Wearable Technology Market in Industry Verticals 2013-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Wearable technology presents the potential for massive transformation in many industries. The more obvious ones include cons sales@researchmoz.us umer electronics and communications. Early adopter industries include clothing, healthcare, sports and fitness. However, we see many industries adopting wearable technologies as computing and wireless communications integrate wearable into virtually every aspect of products and services.



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We see several factors converging to facilitate wearable technology integration including expanded wireless capacity due to pervasive wireless (WiFi, WiMAX, and LTE), cellular market saturation and the need for wireless companies to establish new revenue streams, continuously decreasing cost of data, and the significant backing from huge companies including Google, Apple, and others. We also see developments in key technologies such as Augmented Reality, Body Area Networks, Ambient Awareness, and Peer-to-Peer Communications as drivers for evolution in consumer perception of value and willingness to engage in new forms of communications, content, applications, and commerce.



This research evaluates the wearable technology marketplace with emphasis on drivers and adoption within various industry verticals including consumer electronics, gaming and entertainment, clothing, sports and fitness, healthcare, industrial and enterprise, and the military. The report evaluates market players, market potential and presents forecasts through 2018 for wearable technology adoption and revenue.



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Target Audience:



Augmented reality companies

Wireless device manufacturers

Wireless infrastructure providers

Consumer electronics companies

Wearable technology developers

Embedded computing companies

Regulatory bodies and governments

Wireless service providers of all types

Military, law enforcement, and public safety

Mobile marketing and commerce companies



Report Benefits:



Wearable technology forecasts

Wearable wireless and computing analysis

Understand the impact of wearable technology

Identify key issues and constraints to market growth

Identify industry players, market positioning, and solutions

Understand the role of Body Area Networks (BAN) relative to wearable tech

Understand the relationship between wearable technology and communications

Identify the market potential for wearable technology in various industry sectors

Specific recommendations for various industry constituents including: industry sectors, consumer electronics providers, wireless service companies, embedded computing, augmented reality, regulator bodies and government organizations



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