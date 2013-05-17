Latest Wireless Communication Chipset Market - Global Industry Size, Growth and Trends 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- A wireless chipset or wireless adapter or wireless internet card is an internal hardware design used in computer or wireless communication systems to communicate with other wireless enabled devices. These chipsets are primarily used in hardware including external wireless local area network (WLAN) adapters or WLAN cards. The most common wireless chipsets used in computers is wireless cards with 802.11g or 802.11b wireless technology.



The global wireless communication chipset market (http://www.researchmoz.us/wireless-communication-chipset-market-global-industry-analysis-market-size-market-share-growth-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html) observed significant growth in the past three years after the economic recession in 2009. The developed market of North America represents the largest regional market by value. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing market due to the rapidly growing IT sector coupled with the mobile phones market in emerging countries such as India and China.



Recent advancements in microelectronic and software sectors have significantly improved the functionality and scalability of real-time embedded systems, which has increased the use of wireless chipsets in embedded systems.



Some other driving factors for this market include rapid growth in the PC and tablets market, launch of new frequency bands in emerging countries, and technology advancement in communications protocol. However, complex embedded systems have increased the cost of manufacturing and rapidly changing technological needs will be the restraints for this market. .



Based on types, the global market for wireless communication chipsets is segmented into Wi-Fi/ wireless chipsets, mobile WiMAX chipsets, wireless video/display chipsets, ZigBee chipsets and LTE chipsets. Based on IEEE standards, the global market for wireless communication chipsets is segmented into 802.11n, 802.11a/b/g/h, 802.11ac, 802.11ad, 802.15.3c, 802.16e 802.16m, and 802.15.4.



The market is segmented based on special chipsets into HD and traditional for wireless display chipsets, low-power and traditional for Wi-Fi/WLAN chipsets, combination and stand-alone chipsets for Mobile WiMAX chipsets, single and multi mode for LTE chipsets and single-protocol and multi-protocol for ZigBee chipsets.



Some of the major companies in this industry include, Altair Semiconductor, Inc., Atmel Corporation, Amimon Ltd., Broadcom Corporation, Gainspan Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., GCT Semiconductor Inc., Intel Corporation, and Greenpeak Technologies Ltd.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



Pre-Order This Report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=165838&type=S



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us