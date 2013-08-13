Latest WordPress Tutorial YouTube Video Becomes the Most Comprehensive A to Z Guide for Beginners

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- WebsitesMadeEasy.tv, a website dedicated in providing numerous tutorials for creating websites and blogs, has recently published a WordPress tutorial video which is a complete comprehensive guide for beginners. The nearly 1 hour long video, is literally a step-by-step tutorial which can help individuals create a professional looking website within hours.



Despite the availability of extensive content on how to build a website or blog on the internet, the beginners always face issues and their first creation is far from easy. In order to provide guidance that is straightforward and simple to all beginners, James Stafford created the free membership website WebsitesMadeEasy.tv. This site today has become one of the leading resource for both beginners and professionals for creating, designing, updating and even popularizing their websites. James Stafford latest video release has come due to popular demand and is stated by many as “The greatest tutorial video ever.”



James Stafford focuses on WordPress only, since it is the most popular tool used by individuals, independent businesses and even multinational corporations. James informed in his video that WordPress is also the easiest way of creating a website and more importantly maintaining it in the long run. His WordPress tutorial videos cover all features that the content management system has to offer, including advanced techniques of internet marketing. Each tutorial video has been methodically designed, with concentration on simplicity.



James stated that he has now published many videos on his website, but the members of the site were asking for one single comprehensive how to create a website tutorial. Hence, he created a full length video which covers every detail and does not skip anything, giving absolute literal meaning to step-by-step. He elaborated that in the video he creates a website from scratch and the viewers can simply follow every step by pausing the video and performing the action. James further said that he has gotten the most praise for this specific tutorial video, which always motivates him to offer more help and guidance.



The WordPress tutorial is now available and can be viewed by either visiting WebsitesMadeEasy.tv, or through James’ YouTube channel ‘James Stafford’.



About WebsitesMadeEasy.tv

WebsitesMadeEasy.tv is one of the leading free membership websites that provides tutorials for building websites and blogs. The site has numerous videos which are also available on YouTube under the channel name ‘James Stafford’, who is the owner of WebsitesMadeEasy.tv and also the tutor in all videos. Through the online platform, http://websitesmadeeasy.tv/, the numerous tutorials and articles can be viewed by simply entering a valid email address. The tutorials are suitable for both beginners with minimum knowledge of website building and advanced professionals who are looking to further enhance their website(s).



For more information about WordPress tutorial, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of websitesmadeeasy.tv, please email to info@websitesmadeeasy.tv.