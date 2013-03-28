LatestGrowthMarket: Biopsy Devices Market (Disposable & Reusable Needles, Hot & Cold Forceps, Needle-Based Biopsy Guns, VAB, CNB, FNAB Devices, Guidance Systems)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Biopsy Devices Market, By Product Types

Chapter 5 Biopsy Devices Market, By Geography

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Recommendations



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=158131&type=S



Biopsy devices are growing in importance due to the increasing global incidence of cancer and the growing willingness of patients to spend money on these medical procedures. This report studies the market for biopsy devices in five different product segments, namely, needle-based biopsy guns, biopsy needles, biopsy forceps, biopsy guidance systems and other biopsy devices. Each of these segments has been further divided into sub-segments by type. Market size estimates and forecasts for the period 2010 to 2018 have been given for each of the segments and sub-segments, in terms of USD million, using 2011 as the base year. The CAGR (%) of each market segment for the forecast period of 2012 to 2018 has been provided along with market size estimations.



The market has also been segmented geographically into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW), and the respective market sizes and forecasts have been provided for each of these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the global biopsy devices market, and future opportunities is provided in the market overview section. This section also features a detailed market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five force analysis for the biopsy devices market.



The competitive landscape section includes market share analysis of all the leading players in this market, for the year 2011. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Angiotech, C R Bard Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Devicor Medical Products Inc. and Hologic Inc.



The global biopsy devices market is segmented into the following categories:



Biopsy Devices Market, by Product Type



Needle-based Biopsy Guns

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Devices

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Devices



Biopsy Needles



Disposable

Reusable



Biopsy Forceps



Cold (General) Biopsy Forceps

Hot Biopsy Forceps



Biopsy Guidance Systems



Manual Systems

Robotic Systems



Others



Biopsy Brushes

Biopsy Punches

Biopsy Curettes



Biopsy Devices Market, by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/biopsy-devices-market-global-forecast-market-share-size-growth-and-industry-analysis-2012-2018-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us