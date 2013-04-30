LatestIndustryOverview: Global Geographical Information Systems Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The Global GIS market is driven by traditional GIS, one of the largest segments in this market. It also generates a large portion of its revenue from hardware and software products. The Global GIS market is expected to post a CAGR of 9.60 percent during 2012-2016. The Global GIS market is driven by many growth factors; one is the increasing demand of GIS from Government sectors. However, the increased number of government regulations and guidelines could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Regional Overview



In terms of revenue, North America accounts for a large share in the Global GIS market, and is followed by Europe. The market generated more revenue from developed countries as compared to developing countries in the year 2012. The APAC region is one of the fastest growing geographies in the global market due to the emergence of several manufacturing industries in this region.



End-user Segmentation/Product Segmentation Overview

The Global GIS market is driven by several government agencies and public sectors such as Utility, Natural Resource, and Telecom. It is also witnessing a huge demand from several non-conventional manufacturing industries such as Retail, Financial Services, and Transpiration.



Vendor Landscape

The Global GIS market is fragmented with the presence of several large and core GIS vendors; some vendors are trying to specialize in any one segment of GIS. There is also a huge potential for GIS software vendors in the market as the Software product segment of the GIS market is growing at a rapid rate. Some large vendors offer services such as consulting, implementation, and end-to-end to create a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key vendors mentioned in the Global GIS Market 2012-2016 report include Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., Esri Inc., Hexagon AB, MacDonald, and Pitney Bowes Inc. Other prominent vendors in the Global GIS market include Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Beijing SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., China Information Technology, Digital Globe Inc., GE Energy, Geo Eye Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., PASCO Corp., The US Geological Survey, Ubisense Group plc, and UK Ordnance Survey.



