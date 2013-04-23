LatestMarketAnalysis: China Low, Medium and High-Voltage Inverter Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- China Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Industry



An inverter is a device which makes motors operate at variable speed to save energy. Customarily, an inverter with a voltage of below 3 kV is known as a low and medium-voltage inverter. As the demand for energy saving and environmental protection increases and the equipment upgrading speeds up, China’s low and medium-voltage inverter industry has presented steady growth, and the market size has risen by 8.79% year-on-year to RMB23.63 billion in 2012, of which low-voltage inverters accounted for over 86%.



In China, low and medium-voltage inverter(http://www.researchmoz.us/china-low-and-medium-voltage-inverter-industry-report-2012-2015-report.html) manufacturers are mainly concentrated in Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta. In 2011, more than 76% share of Chinese low and medium-voltage inverter market was occupied by foreign companies, especially Siemens, ABB and Yaskawa were still the market leaders. In the next five years, the situation will remain unchanged.



Compared with foreign brands, Chinese local low and medium-voltage inverter brands take lower market share. In 2011, two major Chinese players INVT and Inovance Technology held the total market share of about 4.5%. As China attaches more importance to energy saving and environmental protection, major companies have increased their investment in the inverter industry, actively expanded capacity, and improved industrial chain.



China High-voltage Inverter Industry



High-voltage inverter is a power control device that uses power semiconductor devices' on-off function to complete the power frequency supply conversion to another frequency. With the rapid development of modern power electronics and microelectronics technology, high-voltage and high-power frequency control devices continues to mature; the originally difficult problem of high-voltage has been solved through devices in series or cells cascaded. High-voltage inverter is widely used in all kinds of fans, pumps, compressors, and rolling mill applied in petrochemical, municipal water supply, iron and steel metallurgy, electric power and energy industry.



In 2012, the overall output value of high-voltage inverter industry(http://www.researchmoz.us/analysis-and-forecast-of-high-voltage-inverter-industry-in-china-2013-2017-report.html) in China was CNY 4.9 billion. With the enhancement of national support on high-tech industries and the constant growth of domestic market, each company is actively expanding production capacity. The output value of high-voltage inverter industry is expected to increase continuously during the "12th Five-Year" period, and the output value will reach to CNY 9 billion in 2015; the growing speed will be slow in 2016 and 2017. The output value of the industry will be CNY 12 billion in 2017.



Global and Italy PV Inverter Industry



Global and Italy 44 Manufacturers PV Inverter(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-italy-pv-inverter-industry-2013-deep-research-report-report.html) product 2009-2016 Capacity production cost price production value Gross margins and other relevant data, statistics these enterprises PV Inverter products, customers, raw materials, company background information, then summary statistics and analysis the relevant data of these enterprises. and get Global and Italy PV Inverter 2009-2016 production market share, different type PV Inverter production market share, Global and Italy PV Inverter demand supply and shortage, Global and Italy PV Inverter 2009-2016 production price cost Gross production value gross margins, etc. At the same time, the report analyzed and discussed supply and demand changes in PV Inverter market and business development strategies, conduct a comprehensive analysis on Global and Italy PV Inverter industry trends.



