LatestMarketOverview: Medical Gases and Equipment Market (Pure Gases, Gas Mixtures, Oxygen, Nitrous Oxide, Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen, Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen, Manifolds, Vacuum Systems) 2012 to 2018

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 List Of Abbreviations

1.4 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Medical Gases And Equipment Market By Products

Chapter 5 Medical Gases And Equipment Market, By Geography



Medical gases are gases that find indirect or direct applications in the healthcare industry and medical gas equipment are referred to the equipment utilized for the production of medical gases. Furthermore, medical gases are either directly administered to patients or are used in medical procedures mainly as coolants and sterilants. This report estimates the market for the global medical gases and equipment market in terms of revenue (USD million) for the period 2012 – 2018, keeping 2011 as the base year.



The global medical gases and equipment market is segmented into two major sub types namely market by products and market by geography. The global medical gases market is sub segmented into medical pure gases and medical gas mixtures.



The global medical pure gases market is further sub-segmented into six types, namely medical air, carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen, nitrous oxide and helium. Furthermore, the global medical gas mixtures market is sub segmented into 10 types, namely: carbon dioxide – oxygen mixtures, oxygen-nitrous oxide mixtures, ethylene oxide, oxyfume 2000, helium oxygen mixtures, aerobic mixtures, anaerobic mixtures, blood gas mixtures, laser gas mixtures, lung mixtures.



The global medical gases equipment market is sub segmented into 10 sub types namely manifolds, outlets, hose assemblies and accessories, alarm systems, cylinders and accessories, flow-meters, regulators, medical air compressors, vacuum systems and masks.



The medical gases and equipment market is also segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world (RoW) regions and the market in terms of USD million in provided in this report for the medical gases and medical equipment segments.



This report includes the market shares of key players in 2011. Moreover, the company profiles for some of the key players namely Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Linde Gas, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Praxair Inc., Air Gas Inc., BeaconMedaes LLC and Medical Gas Solutions in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments and product portfolio.



The global medical gases and equipment market is segmented into the following categories:



Medical Gases and Equipment Market by Products



Medical gas



Medical pure gases

Oxygen

Helium

Nitrogen

Nitrous oxide

Carbon dioxide

Medical gas mixtures

Carbon Dioxide – Oxygen Mixtures

Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen Mixtures

Ethylene Oxide

Helium Oxygen Mixtures

Aerobic Mixtures

Anaerobic Mixtures

Blood Gas Mixtures

Laser Gas Mixtures

Lung Mixtures

Medical equipment

Manifolds

Outlets

Hose Assemblies and Accessories

Alarm Systems

Cylinders and Accessories

Flowmeters

Regulators

Medical Air Compressors

Vacuum Systems

Masks

Medical Gases and Equipment Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the world (RoW)



